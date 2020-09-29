Williamsbridge Center reopens to visitors

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Williamsbridge Center, the 77-bed nursing and rehabilitation facility on Tomlinson Avenue, is the first of 18 New York City Centers health care facilities to open to visitors in over six months since state mandated visitor restrictions were put in place due to COVID-19.

The facility had to submit a plan that they met all the state and CDC guidelines when the facility reported zero COVID in the building back in early July.

“We are so pleased to offer families these in-person visits,” said Daniel Prero, administrator at Williamsbridge Center. “Families were calling and emailing us almost pleading to allow visitation but we needed to follow the state guidelines so we can legally and rightfully reopen.”

Williamsbridge Center resident Ana Inés Ortiz got a joyful, teary-eyed visit from her daughter, Ana Inés Quiles from Long Island. Ortiz, who has hypertension and diabetes, was taken to the Center on Sept. 15 after being treated at St. Barnabas for pains in her leg. Her Ortiz’s daughter is the youngest of 10 children.

Thirty minute visits are conducted outside of the facility as the residents and visitor sit at two opposite ends of a long white table. Both parties are required to wear masks and be six feet apart. Appointments need to be made prior to the visit and visitors need to be screened as well. There is no embracing at the visit.