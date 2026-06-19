Where to watch the World Cup in the Bronx: Free watch parties, screenings and special events

Though there may be no official FIFA World Cup Games in New York City, multiple free watch parties for games are being hosted throughout the Bronx in the coming week! Read on for details including what to expect, times and locations.
Want to enjoy the game with your family?
June 20, 4 p.m. – Ivory Coast vs Germany at Yop City Restaurant (2324 Arthur Ave.)
June 25, 5 p.m. – Ivory Coast vs Curaçao at Yop City Restaurant (2324 Arthur Ave.)
- This West African restaurant was packed for Ivory Coast’s first group-stage 2026 FIFA World Cup game, and likely will be for the next two. If you want to enjoy the thrilling experience of rooting for a country with a large group while eating their local cuisine, this Pelham Bay Restaurant may be the one for you.
June 23, 3 p.m. – England vs Ghana at Lou Gehrig Plaza
- This event begins with a live performance by Batingua Dance at 3 p.m. and the live stream of the match begins at 4 p.m.! If you’re interested in biking to the event with other members of the community, you can register here for a group ride led by Black Girls Do Bike.
June 24, 5 p.m. – Scotland vs Brazil at Fordham Plaza (402 E Fordham Rd.)
- This event begins with a live performance by Batingua Dance at 5 p.m. and the live stream of the match begins at 6 p.m.!
June 24, 9 p.m. – Mexico vs Czechia at La Jefa Mexican Restaurant (237 Willis Ave.)
- This Mexican restaurant’s watch party for Mexico’s first group-stage game was a success and the same will likely be true for the last. La Jefa provides another opportunity to stay in the Bronx and support a foreign team while enjoying their local cuisine. All are welcome, though Spanish speakers will surely enjoy this environment.
Most Matches – New York Public Libraries
- NYPL branches across the Bronx will have free screenings of various (but not all) World Cup games. Select branches will be showing games in Spanish. For more information, visit here.
Every Match – Bledix Gaming Cafe (608 E Fordham Rd.)
- This gaming cafe, which only opened last month, gives you the opportunity to watch all World Cup games live while playing video games on high-end computers or Playstation 5’s. Bledix doesn’t serve alcohol, though guests under 16 must be accompanied by a legal guardian all times.
Every Match – Halal Truck Roadside Diner (500 Grand Concourse)
- This food truck right outside of Hostos Community College, and next to a train station, is screening all upcoming World Cup games on an in-truck screen. Best suited for those already in the area looking to quickly catch a game without the commitment of a sit-down dining experience.
Want to receive a limited-edition Bronx-themed World Cup commemorative cup?
(Note, quantities are limited and not guaranteed. Not all locations are live-streaming games.)
The Five Borough Winners Special features $26 menu deals at participating restaurants throughout the Bronx. Not all locations listed below offer $26 menu deals unless specified, but they are all providing fans the chance to collect limited-edition borough-exclusive commemorative World Cup cups!
- Morris Park Inn (1024 Morris Park Ave.): Receive a free commemorative cup with eligible purchase.
- Nurture What Matters @ Riverdale Y Farmers Market (3407 Netherland Ave.): Receive a free commemorative cup with eligible purchase.
- Tino’s Delicatessen (2410 Arthur Avenue): For $26, get an individual brick oven Pizza Margherita, choice of bottled beer (free Bronx souvenir cup) and dessert (choice of homemade tiramisu, gelato imported from Italy or a freshly filled large cannoli).
- BX Eatery (2 Bruckner Blvd.): For $26, get a BX burger or chicken sandwich with side salad or fries; iced tea, lemonade or drip coffee; and a mini desert bite or cookie for $26, with a free collectible cup.
- The Bronx Brewery (856 E. 136th St.): For $26 get the commemorative cup, your choice of entrée, plus draft beer.
- Bar 47 (Bruckner Blvd.): For $26 get an appetizer, the commemorative cup and two signature World Cup cocktails or two draft beers.
- Joe’s Italian Deli (685 E. 187th St.): Get a free order of mozzarella with an order of a sandwich and chips or drink. Receive a free commemorative cup.
- Code Red Restaurant & Lounge (1320 E. Gun Hill Rd.): Choose 1 appetizer (chicken sliders, pepper shrimp or codfish cakes), 1 entrée (steak & fries, jerk chicken pasta or shrimp fried rice) and 1 drink (beer or rum punch). Receive a free commemorative cup.
- Checkers (1203 Jerome Ave.): Receive a free commemorative cup when you spend $26 on your order.
- Checkers (379 E. Fordham Rd.): Receive a free commemorative cup when you spend $26 on your order.
- Taco Bell (4176 White Plains Rd.): On a first come first serve basis during games, receive a free commemorative cup with in-store orders over $26.
- Taco Bell (72 Westchester Sq.): During games, receive a free commemorative cup with in-store orders over $26.
- Taco Bell (3490 Jerome Ave.): Spend $26 or more and receive a free commemorative cup.
- Taco Bell (2165A White Plains Rd.): Spend $26 or more and receive a free commemorative cup.
- Rosa’s at Park (2568 Park Ave.): For $26, get a bacon cheeseburger deluxe and beer combo.
- Sweet Carolina Pies (20 Richman Plaza): Receive a discount on all southern desserts plus a free commemorative cup.
- The Bronx Public (170 W. 231st St.): Offering special $26 meal deals during World Cup 2026. Items include fish filet, crispy fish sandwich, tropical salad, fish taco, pull pork sliders, crispy wings, grilled cheese and avocado toast.
- Barrio BX (1247 Castle Hill Ave.): Order the signature piña colada during World Cup 2026 and receive it served in a commemorative cup.
- The Bronx Beer Hall (2344 Arthur Ave.; inside Arthur Ave. Retail Market): Receive a commemorative cup with “Pint & Half World Cup” beer purchase during any game.
Maurice Burbridge is an intern at the Bronx Times. He can be reached at mburbridge@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!