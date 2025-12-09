Bronx President Gibson hosts ‘Tree Lighting Extravaganza’ to kick off holiday season

A community celebration was held by Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson ahead of the lighting of the Christmas tree at Lou Gehrig Plaza.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson hosted the annual “Tree Lighting Extravaganza” event on Friday, Dec. 5, at Lou Gehrig Plaza.

The Tree Lighting Extravaganza also featured the distribution of gifts, treats, drinks, essential items and more to community members at Bronx Borough Hall.

Attendees of the event also got into the holiday spirit through the holiday-themed music that played.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, along with one of their elves, was on hand to take pictures with interested attendees.

Batman also made a special appearance at the Tree Lighting Extravaganza to help bring joy to attendees.

New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani was also present to take part in the festivities at Bronx Borough Hall. He addressed attendees there, speaking about the importance of the Bronx and New York City as a whole.