Bronx President Gibson hosts ‘Tree Lighting Extravaganza’ to kick off holiday season

A community celebration was held by Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson ahead of the lighting of the Christmas tree at Lou Gehrig Plaza.
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson hosted the annual “Tree Lighting Extravaganza” event on Friday, Dec. 5, at Lou Gehrig Plaza.

Several community members gathered to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Lou Gehrig Plaza. Photo by Jewel Webber
The Tree Lighting Extravaganza also featured the distribution of gifts, treats, drinks, essential items and more to community members at Bronx Borough Hall.

Community members received gifts at the rotunda of Bronx Borough Hall. Photo by Jewel Webber
Attendees of the event also got into the holiday spirit through the holiday-themed music that played.

Local NYPD officers enjoying the Tree Lighting Extravaganza. Photo by Jewel Webber

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, along with one of their elves, was on hand to take pictures with interested attendees.

Families got their pictures taken with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and an elf. Photo by Jewel Webber

Batman also made a special appearance at the Tree Lighting Extravaganza to help bring joy to attendees.

Batman with two attendees of the event. Photo by Jewel Webber
Batman with Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. Photo by Jewel Webber

New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani was also present to take part in the festivities at Bronx Borough Hall. He addressed attendees there, speaking about the importance of the Bronx and New York City as a whole.

Zohran Mamdani speaks at the Tree Lighting Extravaganza. Photo by Jewel Webber

