What’s Happening: City Island Water Jubilee, anti-gun violence rally and summer cleanups

City Island Oyster Reef

Fourth Annual Water Jubilee

Aug. 5, 10 a.m.

Enjoy a day on City Island for a cleaner Long Island Sound. All proceeds go towards the City Island Oyster reef, which is aiming to restore the western Long Island Sound ecosystem by creating reefs of oysters, which help filter the water. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be a four-mile kayak and paddle board race around City Island, followed by light refreshments. There will also be a Nautilus Cup Regatta Course in Eastchester Bay at 2 p.m. and an awards ceremony and reception at the Morris Yacht and Beach club at 4:30 p.m. Registration fees are $40 per person and $25 for high school and college students. Find out more and register here.

Concerts in Bronx parks

Annual Bronx Summer Concert Series

July 3; Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27; 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson has launched the annual Bronx Summer Concert Series at new locations that feature the Bronx’s numerous parks, such as Soundview Park, Van Cortlandt Park and Ferry Point Park. For more information and to find out the specific location of each concert, visit this link.

Wave Hill

Sunset Wednesdays: Los Hacheros

July 26, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

The Los Hacheros – a Brooklyn-based, modern day torchbearers of the Golden Age of Latin music – are reviving folkloric styles like guaracha and salsa at sunset in the gardens of Wave Hill. While the band is only five musicians, they can often sound like a conjunto of 12 by infusing their sound with Bomba. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, $6 for children 6-18 and free for members and children under six.

New York Public Library

We Are All Connected community program at Morris Park

July 29 and Aug. 5, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

With funding from the Bronx Council of the Arts, Ruth Marshall, a local Bronx artist, and Patti Cooper, an educator and former zookeeper at the Wildlife Conservation Society, are organizing a community program aimed at the conservation of the monarch butterfly. The artists invite you to the Morris Park branch of the New York Public Library for workshops that focus on education, citizen science and art activities. In addition, help grow live butterflies in the library. RSVP here.

Project Restore Bedstuy

4th Annual Bronx Anti-Gun Violence Rally

July 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Head out to 1600 Webster Ave. for an impactful anti-gun rally for a safer community. Organizers will be sharing resources for all attendees and members of the community to end gun violence. There will also be refreshments. The rally will end at the Bronx Care Hospitals center, where there will be organizations sharing resources.

Sanitation Foundation

Bronx Summer Cleanup Series

July 29; Aug. 4, 11, 12; 10 a.m-12 p.m.

Help clean up six Bronx neighborhoods at the third annual Bronx Cleanup Series. The cleanups are taking place in Kingsbridge Heights, Highbridge, Mott Haven, Soundview, Mount Eden and Yankee Stadium throughout July and August. All volunteers will receive one ticket voucher valid for two tickets to select Yankees regular season home games. Furthermore, the volunteers at the site where the most litter is collected will be invited to a VIP Game Experience at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing that can get dirty, closed-toe shoes, a water bottle and sunscreen. Necessary equipment will be provided. Find more information at this link.

Bronx Night Market

July 29, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

The renowned cuisine and culture festival is taking place again at the end of June. Enjoy a wide selection of Bronx- and NYC-based food, beverage and arts & crafts vendors. RSVP to the event and learn more information here.

New York Botanical Garden

Ebony G. Patterson exhibition

July to Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ebony G. Patterson brings her signature mixed-media installations to the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory and NYBG’s landscape and galleries. Immerse yourself in the beauty of exotic flora and garden-inspired installations, such as a peacock sculpture and glitter-encrusted vultures. Patterson’s work invites visitors to reflect on their relationships with the natural world while also provoking questions around race, gender and colonialism. Find out more and get your tickets here.

Farmers Market

Every Wednesday through Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Visit the New York Botanical Garden Farmers Market to enjoy locally grown produce, baked goods and other speciality items. The NYBG’s farmers market is one of the top 10 farmers markets in NYC, and it is located near the Mosholu entrance. Find out more here.

Bird tours

Aug. 5 and 19, 11 a.m.

Go on a bird tour of New York Botanical Garden’s diverse landscape with an expert bird guide from NYC Audubon, a grassroots community that works for the protection of birds and their habitats throughout the five boroughs. Learn about the ways the garden acts as a necessary green space for a variety of species year-round. Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. Meet for the tour at the Leon Levy Visitor Center reflecting pool.

Wine and Water Lilies

July 29 and Aug. 17, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

The New York Botanical Garden is launching a new event Wine and Water Lilies, where guests can take in the stunning lotuses and water lilies as they bloom in the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory Courtyard pools. There will be live music, art-making activities and tours. A NYBG horticulture expert will be on site to talk about the aquatic plant collections on view.

The Van Cortlandt House Museum

Bronx Arts Ensemble String Quartet: Music in the Digital Age

July 29, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Head out to the Van Cortlandt House Museum to watch the Bronx Arts Ensemble String Quartet as they perform exciting works. The ensemble will focus on new and old favorites that have gained popularity through social media platforms such as TikTok. Be sure to expect a range of pieces from Shostakovich to Ariana Grande. The performance marks the beginning of the ensemble’s 52nd season, which focuses on the human condition. Be sure to bring a lawn chair and some snacks.

Justice Center and the Party for Socialism & Liberation

Bronx Hip-Hop Walk: 50 Years of Rebellion!

Aug. 5, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with the Justice Center en el Barrio and the Party for Socialism & Liberation with educational classes, walking tours and public celebrations. Learn about how hip-hop has been a product of the changing world and a catalyst for social change over the past five decades. Furthermore, the programs hope to acknowledge the constant battle within hip-hop that reflects our society’s battle between the poor and rich. Discuss the radical working class roots of hip-hop and join the Bronx walking tours every other Saturday through Aug. 5 starting at 1 p.m. at the corner of East 149 Street and Grand Concourse. Register here.

Morrisania Band Project

Boogie Down Dance Party and Open Mic

Aug. 5, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

The award-winning Morrisania Band Project will be contributing to New York City’s biggest dance party, Dance Party NYC, for its second annual citywide festival of music and movement. There will be musicians, poets and spoken word artists. Bring your chair and enjoy local talent at the Bronx Music Heritage Plaza.

Bronx Music Heritage Plaza

Live Open Mic

Aug. 5, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

The Morrisania Band Project is organizing a live open mic event, featuring performances from musicians, poets and spoken word artists. Come out to the Bronx Music Heritage Plaza in Morrisania for an afternoon of live performances. Reserve your spot here.

Latin American Foto Festival Closing Block Party

July 30, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Join the Bronx Documentary Center for a day of food and music to celebrate the Latin American Foto Festival. The event will include free portraits, exhibition tours in English and Spanish, family-friendly activities and sports.

Bronx Femme Run Group

Monthly Group Runs, Run-Walks and Walk

Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m.

Bronx Femme Run – a community-based, all-women fitness group – is hosting a monthly group run and walk on the first Friday of each month. Walks will average 2.5 miles, run-walks will average 3.2 miles and runs will average 3.5 miles. The group is free to join and beginner friendly. Children and leashed pets are welcome.

For more things to do in the Bronx, visit our Bronx Times Events page.