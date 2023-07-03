What’s Happening: Wave Hill public garden events, Slick Rick and the Latin American Foto Festival

Explore the ebbs and flows of music in the digital age through the Bronx Arts Ensemble String Quartet as it explores the human condition in its 52nd season at the the Van Cortlandt House Museum.

Explore the ebbs and flows of music in the digital age through the Bronx Arts Ensemble String Quartet as it explores the human condition in its 52nd season at the the Van Cortlandt House Museum.

Wave Hill

Family Art Project: Teeny Tiny Things to See

July 22 and 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Families are invited to take a deep dive into the ferns found at Wave Hill to learn about their spores. Kids can use their artistic skills to layer felt and drawings to create sculptures that help make the invisible world visible. The event is free with access to the grounds.

Public Gallery Tour

July 22, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Explore the dynamic relationship between nature and culture at the Glyndor Gallery. Tour guides lead an in-depth showcase of emerging and established artists on view in Glyndor Gallery and the Sunroom Project Space. Each tour lasts approximately 45 minutes and is free with access to the grounds.

Yoga in the Garden

July 23, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Engage in a gentle yoga class led by Lisa Lindstrom in the lush gardens of Wave Hill while looking out upon the vistas. All levels are welcome to the class, which is $25 including admission to the grounds. Register for a spot here.

Sunset Wednesdays: Los Hacheros

July 26, 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.

The Los Hacheros – a Brooklyn-based, modern day torchbearers of the Golden Age of Latin music – are reviving folkloric styles like guaracha and salsa at sunset in the gardens of Wave Hill. While the band is only five musicians, they can often sound like a conjunto of 12 by infusing their sound with Bomba. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, $6 for children 6-18 and free for members and children under six.

The Bronx Museum

Opening celebration of Dianne Smith: Two Turntables & a Microphone

July 7, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Join the Bronx Museum for an opening celebration of Dianne Smith’s new site-specific multimedia installation featuring a live performance from legendary rapper Slick Rick. On the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the exhibition aims to celebrate Black joy and expressions of identity that hip-hop has enabled through its power to help foster community. The celebration is sure to mirror the iconic hip-hop parties from the beginning of hip-hop. Find out more and RSVP for the event here.

Gallery Conversation on “Darrel Ellis: Regeneration” exhibition

July 15, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

The Bronx Museum, along with artists Susan Spencer Crowe, Joe Lewis, Liora Mondlak and James Wentzy, is hosting a gallery conversation around the Darrel Ellis: Regeneration exhibition. Here about the hosts’ experiences with Ellis and his work. The gallery conversation is facilitated by the exhibition’s Curatorial Fellow Kyle Croft. RSVP here.

Sanitation Foundation

Bronx Summer Cleanup Series

July 21, 22 and 29 and Aug. 4, 11 and 12; 10 a.m-12 p.m.

Help clean up six Bronx neighborhoods at the third annual Bronx Cleanup Series. The cleanups are taking place in Kingsbridge Heights, Highbridge, Mott Haven, Soundview, Mount Eden and Yankee Stadium throughout July and August. All volunteers will receive one ticket voucher valid for two tickets to select Yankees regular season home games. Furthermore, the volunteers at the site where the most litter is collected will be invited to a VIP Game Experience at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing that can get dirty, closed-toe shoes, a water bottle and sunscreen. Necessary equipment will be provided. Find more information at this link.

Bronx Night Market

July 29, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

The renowned cuisine and culture festival is taking place again at the end of June. Enjoy a wide selection of Bronx and NYC-based food, beverage and arts & crafts vendors. RSVP to the event and learn more information here.

Bronx Council of the Arts

Plena Workshops

July 8, 15 and 22, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Learn the fundamentals of Puertorican Plena music through a beginner-friendly workshop series. The workshops will be held at Rincón Criollo ~ La Casita De Chema in the South Bronx every Saturday throughout July. The workshops are sponsored by the Bronx Council of the Arts, and it is highly recommended for participants to attend all four sessions in order to truly master the fundamentals. Reserve a spot here.

Museum of Bronx History

Bin Repair: A Master Composter Volunteer Activity

July 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Bronx Historical Society, the James Baldwin Outdoor Learning Center, the NYC Compost Project and the New York Botanical Garden invite you to help revitalize the compost bin at the Museum of Bronx History. Participants will be sifting finished compost, replacing broken slats and adding fresh hardware to the bin. Remember to wear closed toed shoes and bring a water bottle. Find out more and register for the event here.

New York Botanical Garden

Ebony G. Patterson exhibition

July to Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ebony G. Patterson brings her signature mixed media installations to the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory and NYBG’s landscape and galleries. Immerse yourself in the beauty of exotic flora and garden-inspired installations, such as a peacock sculpture and glitter-encrusted vultures. Patterson’s work invites visitors to reflect on their relationships with the natural world while also provoking questions around race, gender and colonialism. Find out more and get your tickets here.

Farmers Market

Every Wednesday through Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Visit the New York Botanical Garden Farmers Market to enjoy locally grown produce, baked goods and other speciality items. The NYBG’s farmers market is one of the top 10 farmers markets in NYC, and it is located near the Mosholu entrance. Find out more here.

Bird tours

July 8 and 22, 11 a.m.

Go on a bird tour of New York Botanical Garden’s diverse landscape with an expert bird guide from NYC Audubon, a grassroots community that works for the protection of birds and their habitats throughout the five boroughs. Learn about the ways the Garden acts as a necessary green space for a variety of species year-round. Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. Meet for the tour at the Leon Levy Visitor Center reflecting pool.

The Van Cortlandt House Museum

Bronx Arts Ensemble String Quartet: Music in the Digital Age

July 29, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Head out to the Van Cortlandt House Museum to watch the Bronx Arts Ensemble String Quartet as they perform exciting works. The ensemble will focus on new and old favorites that have gained popularity through social media platforms such as Tik Tok. Be sure to expect a range of pieces from Shostakovich to Ariana Grande. The performance marks the beginning of the ensemble’s 52nd season, which focuses on the human condition. Be sure to bring a lawn chair and some snacks.

Crotona Park Amphitheatre

12th Annual Bronx Pride Festival and Health Fair

July 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

#TheQueenOfTheBronx Appolonia Cruz is organizing the 12th annual Bronx Pride Festival and Health Fair. There will be exhibitors such as medical health services and mental health providers. Find out more here.

Justice Center and the Party for Socialism & Liberation

Bronx Hip-Hop Walk: 50 Years of Rebellion!

July 8, July 22 and August 5, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with the Justice Center en el Barrio and the Party for Socialism & Liberation with educational classes, walking tours and public celebrations. Learn about how hip-hop has been a product of the changing world and a catalyst for social change over the past five decades. Furthermore, the programs hope to acknowledge the constant battle within hip-hop that reflects our society’s battle between the poor and rich. Discuss the radical working class roots of hip-hop and join the Bronx walking tours every other Saturday from June 24 to Aug. 5 starting at 1 p.m. at the corner of East 149 Street and Grand Concourse. Register here.

Bronx Library Center

Creative Writing Workshop for Teens

July 12, 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

The New York Public Library is hosting writer and teacher Sidik Fofana at the Bronx Library Center. Teens aged 12-18 are invited to hear from Fofana about his creative journey. Then you’ll work together to begin a creative writing piece that you can submit to the New York Public Library’s Teen Voices Magazine Contest for a chance to be published and win $100. Fofana is a graduate of New York University’s MFA program and a public school teacher in Brooklyn. He was named a fellow at the Center for Fiction in 2018. Find out more and reserve your spot here.

Bronx Music Heritage Plaza

Live Open Mic

August 5, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

The Morrisania Band Project is organizing a live open mic event, featuring performances from musicians, poets and spoken word artists. Come out to the Bronx Music Heritage Plaza in Morrisania for an afternoon of live performances. Reserve your spot here.

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum

First Friday with Hudson Valley Sally

July 7, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Head over to the Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum in Pelham Bay Park for the First Friday series to hear the music of Hudson Valley Sally who will be singing with their old friends Rubén Gonzalez and Mario Cancél-Bigay. Light refreshments will be served. Free for all Bartow-Pell Heritage members, $5 for friends of members, $10 for seniors and students and $15 for non-member adults. Find out more here.

Woodlawn Cemetery

Trolley Tour

July 9, 12 p.m.

Join the Woodlawn Cemetery for a tour of the significant monuments, mausoleums, landscape designs and notable figures at the Woodlawn Cemetery. From the queen of salsa to the king of the five and dime shops, there is much to see at the 1863 National Historic Landmark cemetery. Get your tickets here.

Bronx Documentary Center

Latin American Foto Festival Opening Reception

July 13, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

The Bronx Documentary Center is holding its 6th annual Latin American Foto Festival from July 13 to 30, which features large-scale photographs by emerging and established, award-winning photographers. The photographs will be displayed throughout the South Bronx Melrose neighborhood. The festival will include works from Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Cuba, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela which represent long-term projects on missing persons, femicides, indigenous people’s rights and more. The Bronx Documentary Center will also be holding in-person workshops, tours, panel discussions and other community events. For a list of artists included, topics covered and more information, visit this link.

Latin American Foto Festival Closing Block Party

July 30, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Join the Bronx Documentary Center for a day of food and music to celebrate the Latin American Foto Festival. The event will include free portraits, exhibition tours in English and Spanish, family-friendly activities and sports.

Bronx River Community Garden

Mindful Meditation in the Garden

July 9, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Come out to the Bronx River Community Garden in West Farms for a mindful meditation workshop led by Mattia Colon, an NYC native and social worker with a masters in social work. The workshop will start with a guided singing bowl meditation followed by a discussion about how to incorporate mindfulness and meditation outside of the garden in everyday life. Feel free to bring a mat or blanket to sit on in the garden. This event is free and open to all ages. RSVP and find out more here.

For more things to do in the Bronx, visit our Bronx Times Events page.