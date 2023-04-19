What’s Happening?: Great events and activities around the Bronx

Van Cortlandt Park

Earth Day Celebration

April 22, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Make the most of Earth Day at Van Cortlandt Park! Visit the park for a day filled with free community activities that celebrate the environment, including nature crafts, music and dancing, and meeting the park’s horses. The event will take place between the park’s garden and compost site and the stables lawn. Register here.

Mushroom ID Hike

April 23, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Visit Van Cortlandt Park’s nature center to learn how to identify different types of fungi with the help of a park ranger. Participants will explore the park’s forest and discover the crucial role that mushrooms play in an ecosystem, while learning a lot about how natural decomposition takes place.

Garden Tune-Up Tuesdays

April 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Join the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance staff in rebuilding and maintaining the park’s Educational Garden and Compost Site to learn about food ecology, vegetables, and community and education-based food sharing. Volunteers ages 18 and older will help their community by learning how to weed, water and harvest produce, care for the garden, and help prep for the growing season.

City Nature Challenge: Bio Blitz

April 29, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Join the park rangers to observe and collect data for the 2023 City Nature Challenge, a friendly competition taking place between cities around the world to see which is most biodiverse. Participants are encouraged to download the iNaturalist app to collect data while on their walk, identifying all living organisms they see while exploring the park.

Movies Under the Stars: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

May 3, 8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Grab a blanket and enjoy a family-friendly movie showing of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in Indian Field at Van Cortlandt Park. This movie follows young Gru, who tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader. When things go wrong, Gru and his Minions try to escape and come across the ex-leader of the Vicious 6, who becomes an unlikely source for help.

Clinton Hall

Arthur Avenue Comedy: Fordham Stand-Up Wednesday

April 19-26, 9 p.m.

Enjoy a night of laughter and entertainment at this exciting stand-up comedy show on Fordham Road. Hear top comedians from popular TV shows, networks and comedy clubs perform long and intimate sets at Clinton Hall every Wednesday. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, but there will also be free drinks and prizes for attendees to win throughout the night. Learn more and get tickets here.

Bronx River

Bronx River Open House

April 22, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

People of all ages are welcome to celebrate Earth Day with the Bronx River. The organization will be hosting a fun, free afternoon full of community activities like canoe paddling on the river, kid-friendly educational workshops, fresh produce distribution, and music and dance performances. Learn more ad sign up online.

Wading in River Cleanup

April 24 and 25, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Join the Bronx River for a special river restoration and cleanup session where you can help clean up trash from where it starts. Safely wade through the waters while making a difference. Learn more and register here.

City Island Library

Adult Coloring

April 20, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Slip into a calm mindset and relieve some stress at this adult coloring event at the City Island Library. Adults and seniors are invited to socialize with each other while letting their creativity flow.

Island Writers

April 25, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Adults and seniors interested in writing are welcome to join the City Island Library for Island Writers, a creative writing group that meets every Tuesday. Writers of all levels and expertise can socialize and share ideas with each other to improve each other’s writing.

Teen Unwind: Recycled Art

April 28, 3p.m.-4 p.m.

Get creative in the spirit of Earth Week! Kids and teens are invited to the City Island Library to make eco-friendly art using recycled objects like paper, plastic bottles and cardboard.

Pelham Bay Library

Fiber Arts Workshop: Learn to Knit with Sandra

April 26 and May 2, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Seniors are encouraged to join teaching artist Sandra saez Ramirez at the Pelham Bay Library for a series of workshops focusing on the fundamentals of knitting. By the end of the series, participants will have learned a variety of knitting techniques with the goal of completing a final project of a scarf or small bag. Learn more and register here.

The Bronx Museum

Family Day: Discover and Create!

April 22, 1 p,m.-4 p.m.

Join The Bronx Museum for an afternoon of connection and fun creations! Discover and explore a variety of art activities inspired by two exhibitions, “Swagger and Tenderness” and “Abigail DeVille: Bronx Heavens.” Learn more and register here.

Pelham Bay Park

Earth Day: Pelham Bay Park Forest Restoration

April 22, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Make the most out of Earth Day and volunteer to help protect the forested areas in Pelham Bay Park! Volunteers will do a lot to contribute to the park’s restoration work, like pulling wineberry and fixing deer guards, helping young trees thrive. Learn more about the event and register here.

Earthfest 2023

April 23, 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Experience a fun Earth Day celebration with Pelham Bay Park. Free activities that most people can participate in include seeing live birds of prey, interacting with a touch tank from Cornell cooperative extension of Suffolk County Marine Program, taking a photography tour, playing old-fashioned street games, and more.

Wave Hill

Family Art Project: Set Sail!

April 22 and 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kids and families can experience what it’s like to make a handmade sailboat at Wave Hill’s Kerlin Learning Center. Inspired by the boats that sail nearby Hudson River, kids can create their own handmade sailboat from upcycled materials and either keep them as sculptures or test out if they can actually float in the water.

Spring Arts Opening Day

April 22, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day by visiting the opening of an art exhibit inspired by nature and the environment. Two new exhibitions are open in Wave Hill’s Glyndor Gallery this spring, including a group exhibition by artists who are part of the garden’s Winter Workspace program. Learn more about the community art experience here.

Family Art Project: Barking up a Wave Hill Tree

April 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Participate in Arbor Weekend at Wave Hill by creating art using trees. Kids will visit some of the garden’s treasured trees and have a tactile experience making simple but rich bark rubbings, which they can frame and decorate to take home as a reminder of the wonder of trees.

Junior Arborist Station

April 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Enjoy a fun tree-climbing activity as part of Arbor Weekend at Wave Hill. Kids aged 5 and older are welcome to try out tree-climbing gear and climb up into the canopy of an old sugar maple tree to get a bird’s-eye view of the garden. Arborists from Almstead Tree, Shrub and Lawn Care will be there to assist and answer any questions.

Cooking Demonstration: Going Nuts for Nuts

April 29, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Visit Wave Hill to learn about different dishes you can make using nuts, energy-rich food enjoyed by both humans and wildlife. You’ll get to sample some recipes, including bite-sized chicken nut puffs and a mixed-nut appetizer, then learn how to make homemade almond milk with chef Nick Acosta, the Wave Hill Cafe’s venue chef.

Poe Park

Learn to Shoot Manual Photography

April 18, 19, 25 and 26 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Take your photography skills to the next level at Poe Park’s free manual photography workshops, which take place every Tuesday and Wednesday through April. Learn new techniques and concepts that will help you have more creative control over your images and help you get better at taking pictures.

Smartphone Photography

April 20, 21 and 27, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Learn how to make the most of your smartphone’s camera at Poe Park’s Visitor Center. Every Thursday and Friday through April, this free class will teach you how to capture amazing photos using different functions and apps on your smartphone.

Sun Printing- Cyanotype

April 21, 26 and 28, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Discover the magic of sun printing at Poe Park on Wednesdays and Fridays through April. Visitors will learn how to make a cyanotype — an old type of photographic print that uses a special UV-sensitive blue ink and the power of the sun — to create beautiful images.

Bronx Library Center

Media Exploration Club

May 6, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Teens can drop by the Bronx Library Center to explore fun video games to play with each other and talk about them. Participants will discuss what they like and dislike about the games they play and suggest ways to improve them.

Adult Game Night

April 28, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Visit the Bronx Library Center for a fun night of games between adults. Participants will get to socialize and play a variety of different games with each other, including board games like chess and checkers, as well as card games and dominoes. Winners will receive prizes.

Edgar Allan Poe Tour at Poe Cottage

May 6, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Join the Bronx Library Center for a tour at Edgar Allan Poe Cottage to see the current exhibition on display called “The Death of Edgar and Virginia Poe.” This tour will start at the library, so make sure to wear comfortable shoes and bring a friend! Learn more about the trip and register here.

Throgs Neck Library

Brain Games

April 20 and 27, 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

The Throgs Neck Children’s library staff will be using fun and educational games to challenge children to use the logical and analytical left side of their brain while also incorporating the emotional and imaginative right side of their brain. Kids will get to have fun playing games while stimulating their minds and imaginations.

YA Game Day

April 19 and 26, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Teens are welcome to join the Throgs Neck Library for an afternoon of board games, puzzle games and card games. Have fun socializing and playing games with others every Wednesday after school.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken

April 22, 8 p.m.

Spend a night listening to American Idol winner and Grammy-nominated artist Ruben Studdard perform together with American Idol runner-up and multi-platinum artist Clay Aiken. The two will reunite for one night only for a special concert at Lehman Center, where they’ll perform many of their hits. Learn more and get tickets here.

The Doo Wop Project

April 23, 6 p.m.

A group made up of five stars from Broadway hits like “A Bronx Tale” and “Jersey Boys,” The Doo Wop Project reimagines some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history using their vocal talents. Spend an evening hearing them perform “DooWopified” hits from well-loved artists like The Four Seasons, Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith. Learn more and get tickets here.

Orquesta Aragón

April 29, 8 p.m.

Experience the unique sound of Cuban band Orquesta Aragón and special guest Pupi Legarreta at Lehman Center. The charanga band’s distinctive sound is based on traditional Cuban music, which features African and Spanish influences. Learn more about the event and find tickets to watch the Latin Grammy Award winners perform together here.

Crotona Park

Basic Canoeing

April 23, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Try something new and learn how to canoe with the help of Crotona Park’s trained urban park rangers. Anyone aged 8 years and older can spend an exciting Sunday afternoon paddling through Crotona Pond’s safe and protected waters.

City Nature Challenge: Bio Blitz

April 30, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Join the park rangers to observe and collect data for the 2023 City Nature Challenge, a friendly competition taking place between cities around the world to see which is most biodiverse. This program will focus on identifying all living organisms while exploring the park. Participants are encouraged to download the iNaturalist app to collect data of interesting things that catch their attention while on their walk.

Williamsbridge Oval

Latin Night

May 5, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

People of all ages are welcome to enjoy a night of dancing to their favorite salsa, bachata, merengue and reggaeton hits at the Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center. The night will begin with a 30-minute salsa instruction followed by social dancing.

