What’s Happening: Arthur Avenue comedy book swap, Bronx Calling and Cinderella at Lehman Performing Arts

Bronx Calling: The Sixth AIM Biennial



Part I: Jan. 26 to March 31; Part II: April 12 to June 16

Bronx Calling: The Sixth AIM Biennial features 53 emerging artists who have participated in the Bronx Museum’s flagship artist professional development program from years 2020 through 2023. Since 1980, The Bronx Museum has supported New York’s artist community through its Artist in the Marketplace (AIM) Fellowship, which has provided pivotal career support to a diverse roster of over 1,200 of New York’s most promising artists. Themes addressed in this two-part exhibition include contemporary and critical issues, such as capitalism and colonialism, as well as speculative futures.

The Sixth AIM Biennial is curated by Eileen Jeng Lynch, Director of Curatorial Programs. For more information, visit bronxmuseum.org/exhibition/the-sixth-aim-biennial.

The Ballet of Cinderella

Friday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine returns to the United States to present their captivating two-act performance of Cinderella, one of the most beloved stories of all time. Presented by Classical Arts Entertainment, this timeless tale will take the stage at our concert hall on Friday, Jan. 19.

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine is recognized as one of the most prestigious institutions of classical ballet in Ukraine. It can boast a hugely varied repertoire, carrying the honor and the task to preserve the precious heritage of the great Ukrainian dances. Tickets available now.



Sister Act JR.

Saturday, Jan. 13 and 20, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 21, at 1 and 4 p.m.

Get ready to experience a heavenly blend of laughter, music and toe-tapping rhythms as Riverdale Y’s Junior Rising Stars proudly presents “Sister Act JR.” This heartwarming and hilarious musical adaptation promises an evening of pure joy and entertainment for audiences of all ages. The event will take place at the Riverdale Y and tickets can be found at local.aarp.org/event/sister-act-jr-2024-01-14-bronx-ny.html.

Arthur Avenue Comedy – Fordham Stand-Up Wednesday Nights in The Bronx

Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. at Clinton Hall

New York Comedy Festival presents this week’s Arthur Avenue Comedy with Ben Asher, bringing top comics performing long sets in the Bronx.

Arthur Avenue Comedy’s Fordham Stand-Up Wednesday is where you go in the Bronx to hear top comics from TV and NYC’s major clubs performing long sets on an intimate stage. Past performers include comedians from HBO, Netlfix, Colbert, SNL, the Daily Show, Letterman, the Tonight Show, Comedy Central, and more.

Every Wednesday hear some of the most talented comics perform long sets, that other shows don’t give them the time to perform. Arthur Avenue Comedy is your chance to get to really watch comedians flex their muscles and hit their stride on stage, at Clinton Hall, where you can eat a drink the most delicious craft food and beers on tap in the city. Tickets are available via eventbrite.

Library Arcade

Friday Jan. 12, from 4 to 5 p.m.



Teens and young adults are invited to play video games every Friday at the Bronx Library Center, located at 310 E. Kingsbridge Road.

Holiday Train Show & NYBG GLOW

Now through Jan. 15

For its 32nd year, the beloved holiday tradition, the Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden (2900 Southern Blvd.), which features model trains zipping through a miniature wonderland of nearly 200 New York landmark replicas, with more trains and the addition of an all-new and enchanting outdoor train display. The all-new display of model trains traversing towering mountains and an enchanted woodland populated with forest animals, winter-interest plants and fantastical fungi expand the exhibition, creating an indoor and outdoor experience.

After dark on select evenings, join us for NYBG GLOW and discover the beauty of our landscape and historic buildings, illuminated across the grounds.

Book Drive, Book Swap, & Story Time With Author Janelle Harper

Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop by for an exciting in-person event at the BxArts Factory (240 East 153rd St.). Step into a world of stories and giving with Bronx Bound Books’ Book Drive & Swap Days. We invite you to join us a special Saturday filled with the magic of books, featuring readings by author Janelle Harper. For more infortmation, visit eventbrite.com/e/book-drive-book-swap-story-time-with-author-janelle-harper-tickets-747684072187.

Book Drive (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.): Bring your beloved books to a new home and help us make literature accessible for all. You can donate books in good or excellent condition to support our mission!

Author Storytime (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Gather around for enchanting readings. Perfect for kids and those who love to be read to!

Book Swap (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.): Refresh your shelves! Swap out your old favorites for new discoveries.

