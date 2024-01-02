What’s Happening: Winter events at Wave Hill, Bronx Zoo Lights and Library Arcade

Free with admission to the grounds. Registration is not required.

Teens and young adults are invited to play video games every friday at the Bronx Library Center starting Friday Jan. 5.

Video games every Friday in January at the Bronx Library Center 310 East Kingsbridge Road

Get lost in the vast expanse of the night sky as we explore the stars and planets visible at this time of year. Capture this cosmic spectacle by making your own light box full of constellations and learn what these phenomena can teach about the mysteries of space.

At 11:30 a.m., families can enjoy a storytime program in the Gund Theater. All ages are welcome.

Forest Bathing in the Winter Landscape Saturday, Jan. 6, from noon to 2 p.m. $30, including admission to the grounds. Wave Hill Members save 10% Registration required online or by calling 718-549-3200, ext. 251.

Awaken mind, body and senses on a forest-bathing walk through the winter garden with certified nature therapy guides Cindy Olsen and Fru Molnar. Benefits may include boosts to the immune system, cardiovascular strength-building, stress reduction, improvement to cognitive functioning and deepening connections to nature and the self. Bundle up and explore Wave Hill’s serene winter landscape using all of your senses.

Space is limited. Adults only, please. Weather permitting.



Children’s Book Author Signing: Bronx Bound Books & Fatima Scipio Saturday, Jan. 6, from 10:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Come and meet children’s book author Fatima Scipio, as she shares her wonderful stories and signs copies of her books at the BxArtsFactory (240 East 153rd St.). Garden and Conservatory Highlights Walk

Sunday, Jan. 7, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Free with admission to the grounds

Join a knowledgeable Wave Hill Garden Guide for a leisurely stroll in the gardens. Topics vary by season and the expertise of the guide. Each walk varies with the guide leading it. This walk lasts a half-hour to 45 minutes. Public garden walks are most appropriate for adults or young adults.

Bronx Zoo

Now through Jan. 7

Spend your festive evenings this upcoming holiday, where the Bronx Zoo is illuminated to life with immersive light displays, custom designed animal lanterns and animated light shows sparkle all across the park. Experience all new lantern displays placing a spotlight on the wildlife of New York’s ocean waters and wetlands, and a new interactive experience showcasing bioluminescent creatures: the Enchanted Sea.

Enjoy returning lantern trails: the giraffes, ostriches, hippos and tortoises of Africa; the elephants, rhinos, cassowaries and tapirs of Asia; the jaguars, scarlet macaws, giant anteaters and peccaries of Latin America; the polar bears, walrus, wolverines and prairie dogs of North America; the other-worldly vampire squids, black sea-devils, nudibranchs and anglerfish of the deep seas; and a microscope on the colorful world of the tiniest creatures.

Aside from the lovely lights, enjoy the holiday train for only $4, ice carving demonstrations, illuminated performances, the wildlife theater, and of course, holiday treats!

Holiday Train Show & NYBG GLOW

The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG), 2900 Southern Blvd.

Now through Jan. 15

For its 32nd year, the beloved holiday tradition, the Holiday Train Show, which features model trains zipping through a miniature wonderland of nearly 200 New York landmark replicas, with more trains and the addition of an all-new and enchanting outdoor train display. The all-new display of model trains traversing towering mountains and an enchanted woodland populated with forest animals, winter-interest plants and fantastical fungi expand the exhibition, creating an indoor and outdoor experience.

After dark on select evenings, join us for NYBG GLOW and discover the beauty of our landscape and historic buildings, illuminated across the grounds. And don’t miss the return of fan-favorite Bar Car Nights, 21-

and-older evenings featuring the Holiday Train Show and curated cocktails, now through Jan. 5.

These special evenings feature music, experiences, food and more, making for the ultimate night out this season.

