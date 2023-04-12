What’s Happening?: Interesting events around the Bronx

Van Cortlandt Park

Kids Week: Stories by the Campfire

April 14, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Children and families are invited to gather by the campfire at the Nature Center in Van Cortlandt Park and enjoy an afternoon of story telling and fireside activities. Children will also get to socialize with each other while learning about the park and being entertained.

Signs of Spring Hike

April 15, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Join Van Cortlandt’s park rangers on a hike through the park to search for signs of spring, like ephemeral wildflowers, fungi, songbirds, and more.

Earth Day Celebration

April 22, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Make the most of Earth Day at Van Cortlandt Park! Visit the park for a day filled with free community activities that celebrate the environment, including nature crafts, music and dancing, and meeting the park’s horses. The event will take place between the park’s garden and compost site and the stables lawn. Register here.

Mushroom ID Hike

April 23, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Visit Van Cortlandt Park’s nature center to learn how to identify different types of fungi with the help of a park ranger. Participants will explore the park’s forest and discover the crucial role that mushrooms play in an ecosystem, while learning a lot about how natural decomposition takes place.

Clinton Hall

Arthur Avenue Comedy: Fordham Stand-Up Wednesday

April 12-26, 9 p.m.

Enjoy a night of laughter and entertainment at this exciting stand-up comedy show on Fordham Road. Hear top comedians from popular TV shows, networks and comedy clubs perform long and intimate sets at Clinton Hall every Wednesday. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, but there will also be free drinks and prizes for attendees to win throughout the night. Learn more and get tickets here.

Bronx River

Gardening Tuesday

April 18, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Join the Bronx River Alliance every Tuesday through April for a hands-on community gardening activity at Shoelace Park. Volunteers of all ages will get their hands dirty and help beautify the Bronx River by weeding, mulching, picking up litter, watering and planting. Learn more and sign up here.

Bronx River Open House

April 22, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

People of all ages are welcome to celebrate Earth Day with the Bronx River. The organization will be hosting a fun, free afternoon full of community activities like canoe paddling on the river, kid-friendly educational workshops, fresh produce distribution, and music and dance performances. Learn more ad sign up online.

Wading in River Cleanup

April 24 and 25, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Join the Bronx River for a special river restoration and cleanup session where you can help clean up trash from where it starts. Safely wade through the waters while making a difference. Learn more and register here.

City Island Library

Academy Awards Film Fest: “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”

April 15, 2 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of entertainment watching “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” at the City Island Library. Starring Tom Hanks, the movie follows an investigative journalist named Lloyd Vogel who profiles famous television host Mr. Rogers. Rogers and Vogel develop an important relationship that helps Vogel see goodness and kindness in others.

Adult Coloring

April 20, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Slip into a calm mindset and relieve some stress at this adult coloring event at the City Island Library. Adults and seniors are invited to socialize with each other while letting their creativity flow.

Island Writers

April 18 and 25, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Adults and seniors interested in writing are welcome to join the City Island Library for Island Writers, a creative writing group that meets every Tuesday. Writers of all levels and expertise can socialize and share ideas with each other to improve each other’s writing.

Pelham Bay Library

Monday Movie Matinee: “Top Gun Maverick”

April 17, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Bring some popcorn and friends with you to the Pelham Bay Library for a free showing of “Top Gun Maverick.” The action movie is about a top Navy aviator named Pete Maverick Mitchell, who takes a group of younger navy aviator graduates, including the son of his deceased best friend, on a dangerous mission.

Fiber Arts Workshop: Learn to Knit with Sandra

April 19 and 26, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Seniors are encouraged to join teaching artist Sandra saez Ramirez at the Pelham Bay Library for a series of workshops focusing on the fundamentals of knitting. By the end of the series, participants will have learned a variety of knitting techniques with the goal of completing a final project of a scarf or small bag. Learn more and register here.

Pelham Bay Park

Kids Week: Birding for Kids

April 13, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Parents and kids are welcome to join Pelham Bay Park for an enjoyable afternoon of bird watching. Kids will get a firsthand experience while learning about different ways to identify birds in New York parks.

Outdoor Skills: Maps and Compasses

April 16, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Join Pelham Bay Park for a cool educational event about navigation. Learn basic map reading skills, how to use a compass and orienteering, a sport that involves using navigational skills to race across a terrain.

Earthfest 2023

April 23, 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Experience a fun Earth Day celebration with Pelham Bay Park. Free activities that most people can participate in include seeing live birds of prey, interacting with a touch tank from Cornell cooperative extension of Suffolk County Marine Program, taking a photography tour, playing old-fashioned street games, and more.

Wave Hill

Family Art Project: Shelly Friends

April 15 and 16, 10 a.m-1 p.m.

This indoor event at Wave Hill’s Kerlin Learning Center is all about shells. Kids will discover the beauty and practicality of all the different kinds of shapes, sizes, textures and colors that shells come in, and use them to create a personalized backpack using natural shells and recycled cardboard.

Family Art Project: Set Sail!

April 22 and 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kids and families can experience what it’s like to make a handmade sailboat at Wave Hill’s Kerlin Learning Center. Inspired by the boats that sail nearby Hudson River, kids can create their own handmade sailboat from upcycled materials and either keep them as sculptures or test out if they can actually float in the water.

Spring Arts Opening Day

April 22, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day by visiting the opening of an art exhibit inspired by nature and the environment. Two new exhibitions are open in Wave Hill’s Glyndor Gallery this spring, including a group exhibition by artists who are part of the garden’s Winter Workspace program. Learn more about the community art experience here.

Poe Park

Learn to Shoot Manual Photography

April 18, 19, 25 and 26 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Take your photography skills to the next level at Poe Park’s free manual photography workshops, which take place every Tuesday and Wednesday through April. Learn new techniques and concepts that will help you have more creative control over your images and help you get better at taking pictures.

Smartphone Photography

April 13, 14, 20, 21 and 27, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Learn how to make the most of your smartphone’s camera at Poe Park’s Visitor Center. Every Thursday and Friday through April, this free class will teach you how to capture amazing photos using different functions and apps on your smartphone.

Sun Printing- Cyanotype

April 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Discover the magic of sun printing at Poe Park on Wednesdays and Fridays through April. Visitors will learn how to do a cyanotype, an old type of photographic print that uses a special UV-sensitive blue ink and the power of the sun to create beautiful images.

Bronx Library Center

Teen Fashion Workshop Series

April 15, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Teens are invited to the start of a 5-week, beginner-friendly fashion workshop series in celebration of Bronx fashion. Young fashion lovers looking for knowledge and experience will learn all about casting calls, basic poses, and other fashion-related tips. The workshop series will end with a real fashion show in October.

Jazz and Puzzles

April 17, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Spend a couple of relaxing hours listening to jazz music and doing puzzles at the Bronx Library Center. Choose to challenge your brain or just listen to some soothing jazz music while getting to socialize with other adults during your free time.

Throgs Neck Library

Brain Games

April 13, 20 and 27, 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

The Throgs Neck Children’s library staff will be using fun and educational games to challenge children to use the logical and analytical left side of their brain while also incorporating the emotional and imaginative right side of their brain. Kids will get to have fun playing games while stimulating their minds and imaginations.

Adult Bingo Game Day

April 15, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Adults and seniors are invited to join the library for a bingo game day. Have fun with friends and meet new people while engaging in a friendly and competitive game of bingo.

YA Game Day

April 19 and 26, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Teens are welcome to join the Throgs Neck Library for an afternoon of board games, puzzle games and card games. Have fun socializing and playing games with others every Wednesday after school.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

Disco Fever!

April 15, 8 p.m.

Watch multiple legendary disco stars perform their old hits at Lehman Center. Hosted by Joe Causi and Sal Abbatiello, the show features eight live performers, including The Trammps, France Joli and Carol Douglas. Learn more and find tickets to the nostalgic event here.

State Ballet of Georgia

April 16, 6 p.m.

Visiting New York City from across the world, the State Ballet of Georgia is bringing their ballet performance to Lehman Center all the way from Europe. Experience an evening of neoclassical ballet in a program of works by George Balanchine and Ukrainian choreographer Yuri Possokhov, led by renowned Georgian ballerina Nina Ananiashvili. Learn more and get tickets online.

The Doo Wop Project

April 23, 6 p.m.

A group made up of five stars from Broadway hits like “A Bronx Tale” and “Jersey Boys,” The Doo Wop Project reimagines some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history using their vocal talents. Spend an evening hearing them perform “DooWopified” hits from well-loved artists like The Four Seasons, Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith. Learn more and get tickets here.

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken

April 22, 8 p.m.

Spend a night listening to American Idol winner and Grammy-nominated artist Ruben Studdard perform together with American Idol runner-up and multi-platinum artist Clay Aiken. The two will reunite for one night only for a special concert at Lehman Center, where they’ll perform many of their hits. Learn more and get tickets here.

Soundview Park

NYRR Open Run: Soundview Park

April 15, 22, and 29, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Runners and walkers of all ages, abilities and experience levels are welcome to join the New York Road Runners at this free community event that takes place every Saturday through April. Get your body moving while exploring the neighborhood and admiring beautiful views of the Bronx River waterfront during your run.

Crotona Park

Nature’s Workshop: Spring Watercolor Painting

April 16, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Celebrate the arrival of spring and all its beautiful colors by creating your own painting inspired by them. With supplies being provided by the park, people of all ages can let their imaginations and creativity flow while drawing from the natural world around them.

Basic Canoeing

April 23, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Try something new and learn how to canoe with the help of Crotona Park’s trained urban park rangers. Anyone aged 8 years and older can spend an exciting Sunday afternoon paddling through Crotona Pond’s safe and protected waters.

