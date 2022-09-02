BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Friday, Sept. 2

Open Mic Night: 8 p.m. at Zambo Aroma

Calling all singers, dancers, poets, comics, live painters, theatrics and more! On Friday night, Zambo Aroma will host its monthly open mic night for anyone that has a talent they want to show off in front of an in-person and online audience. All creative acts are welcome. This event has a cover fee of $10 and takes place at Zambo Aroma, a family-owned body care product shop at 3848 White Plains Road.

Those who want to watch remotely can tune in on Zambo Aroma’s Instagram page, and recaps can be found on the YouTube page. The show continues until everyone who signs up has performed.

Saturday, Sept. 3

$3 Movies for National Cinema Day: Various times and locations

On Saturday, select movie theaters throughout the country are offering tickets for just $3 in celebration of National Cinema Day, including the AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13 and Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas.

Van Cortlandt Super Hike: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Van Cortlandt Park

Urban Park Ranger hiking guides will lead participants through some of the hidden gems of Van Cortlandt Park on an 8-mile journey through the park’s diverse forests and ecosystems. Those up for this vigorous journey should wear comfortable walking shoes.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Fresh from the Garden Tastings: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at New York Botanical Garden

On Sunday, kids and adults alike can taste healthy recipes made by garden staff and learn how garden-to-table cooking is both nutritious and fun. The program will incorporate new recipes featuring plants grown through New York Botanical Garden’s Edible Academy. The family-friendly recipes use seasonal vegetables, fruits and herbs.

This opportunity is part of Around the Table: Stories of the Foods We Love exhibition and requires garden admission.

Understanding Climate and Weather: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Pelham Bay Park

Learn about the different factors that determine the daily weather and long-term climate with Urban Park Rangers. Attendees will learn about cloud formation, the water cycle, urban heat island effect and their own impact on nature and wildlife. This free event for all ages will be at the Orchard Beach Nature Center in Pelham Bay Park. For more information, contact NYC Parks at 718-319-7258.