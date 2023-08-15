What’s Happening: Family art project, BronxForward event and forest restoration

Wave Hill

Family Art Project: Symbiotic Scenes

Sept. 2 and 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Discover nature’s fascinating symbiotic relationships at this family-oriented workshop. Participants are invited to create a diorama to highlight your favorite plant or animal partnerships. Then, families can enjoy a storytime program in Wave Hill’s Gund Theater. All ages are welcome, and this workshop is free with admittance to the grounds.

Public Gallery Tour

Sept. 2 and 7, 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Explore the Glyndor Gallery at Wave Hill through solo and group exhibitions. Participants are invited to learn about the dynamic relationships between nature, culture and site. Visitors can expect an in-depth look at artwork currently on view by both emerging and established artists in the unique context of a public garden. Each tour lasts approximately 45 minutes. The tour is free with admittance to the grounds.

Concerts in Bronx parks

Annual Bronx Summer Concert Series

Aug. 20 and 27, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson has launched the annual Bronx Summer Concert Series at new locations that feature the Bronx’s numerous parks, such as Soundview Park, Van Cortlandt Park and Ferry Point Park. For more information and to find out the specific location of each concert, visit this link.

New York Public Library

Afrobeat & Caribbean Dance Fitness

Aug. 15, 22 and 29; 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

The Bronx Library Center and Shape Up NYC – a free citywide fitness program – is hosting Afrobeat & Caribbean Dance Fitness classes at the Bronx Library Center in Kingsbridge Heights. Have fun while improving your cardiovascular health through easy-to-follow choreography. The class is open to all levels of fitness and is led by a Shape Up NYC fitness instructor.

R.E.A.D. with a Therapy Dog

Aug. 15, 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Children are invited to the Pelham Parkway-Van Nest Library to read to therapy dogs. R.E.A.D. is a comprehensive reading program to help improve children’s literacy and social skills through the assistance of trained, registered and insured therapy dog teams as literacy mentors. Children from kindergarten through fourth grade can sign up to read to a therapy dog for 10 to 15 minutes each. Find out more and sign up here.

Compost Drop Off

Aug. 16, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

In partnership with The Botanical Garden, the Francis Martin Library is serving as a compost drop off location for its West Bronx patrons. Stop by the library to learn about composting and drop off your food scraps. Feel free to bring any of the following: fruits, vegetables, eggshells, coffee, tea, nuts, dried flowers and depotted houseplants.

DREAM! Studios

“A Love Letter to the Bronx” Teen Exhibit

Aug. 16, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

DREAM! Studios – which stands for “Dare to Revitalize Education through Arts & Mediation” – has put together a Showcase event for teens in order to celebrate the work of Bronx teen artists. Aptly titled “A Love Letter to the Bronx,” DREAM! Studios is commemorating the life-changing art done by teens in the Bronx. Dress code is business casual. Reserve a spot here.

New York Botanical Garden

Ebony G. Patterson exhibition “…things come to thrive…in the shedding…in the molting…”

Aug. to Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ebony G. Patterson brings her signature mixed media installations to the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory and NYBG’s landscape and galleries. Immerse yourself in the beauty of exotic flora and garden-inspired installations, such as a peacock sculpture and glitter-encrusted vultures. Patterson’s work invites visitors to reflect on their relationships with the natural world while also provoking questions around race, gender and colonialism. Find out more and get your tickets here.

Farmers Market

Every Wednesday through Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Visit the New York Botanical Garden Farmers Market to enjoy locally grown produce, baked goods and other speciality items. The NYBG’s farmers market is one of the top 10 farmers markets in NYC, and it is located near the Mosholu entrance. Find out more here.

Bird tours

Aug. 19, 11 a.m.

Go on a bird tour of New York Botanical Garden’s diverse landscape with an expert bird guide from NYC Audubon, a grassroots community that works for the protection of birds and their habitats throughout the five boroughs. Learn about the ways the Garden acts as a necessary green space for a variety of species year-round. Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. Meet for the tour at the Leon Levy Visitor Center reflecting pool.

Wine and Water Lilies

Aug. 17, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

The New York Botanical Garden is launching a new event Wine and Water Lilies, where guests can take in the stunning lotuses and water lilies as they bloom in the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory Courtyard pools. There will be live music, art-making activities and tours. A NYBG horticulture expert will be on site to talk about the aquatic plant collections on view.

Poetry Readings

Aug. 20, 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Join the NYBG for a reading from youth poets and their mentors at Urban Word. Readings will include pieces from celebrated poets who have engaged with the artistic work of NYBG’s summer 2023 exhibition artist, Ebony G. Patterson.

Black Girls in Art Spaces

Aug. 17, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Black Girls in Art Spaces (BGIAS) is collaborating with the NYBG for a wine hour and a private tour of the Ebony G. Patterson exhibition “…things come to thrive…in the shedding…in the molting…” listed above. Please arrive at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are limited, so reserve a spot here.

BronxForward

Connecting the Bronx to Tech Event

Aug. 19, 12 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

The Knowledge House, the Bronx Community Foundation and the Empire State Development’s ConnectALL Office are teaming up to help design a better future for the Bronx. In this interactive workshop, participants will discuss ways to promote digital equity and internet access across the Bronx. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. Reserve a spot here.

Bronx Femme Run Group

Monthly Group Runs, Run-Walks and Walk

Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m.

Bronx Femme Run – a community-based, all-women fitness group – is hosting a monthly group run and walk on the first Friday of each month. Walks will average 2.5 miles, run-walks will average 3.2 miles and runs will average 3.5 miles. The group is free to join and beginner friendly. Children and leashed pets are welcome.

VillageCareMAX

Job Fair

Aug. 15, 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

VillageCareMAX invites you to its Job Fair to discover career opportunities at the VillageCareMAX Bronx offices. Job openings include member services representative, outreach coordinator, Medicare benefit advisor, care coordinator, community health care worker and more. Bring an updated resume and be prepared to interview.

Van Cortlandt Park Alliance’s Forest Fridays

Forest restoration

Aug. 18, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Help to preserve 640 acres of beautiful urban woodland in Van Cortlandt Park through the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance’s Forest Fridays Initiative. Participants will engage in hands-on work, such as the removal of invasive trees and shrubs, preparing planting sites, planting and much more. Participants will also learn about forest ecology and conservation. All tools will be provided and no prior experience is needed. Find out more here.

