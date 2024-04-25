BP Gibson, Consul General of Ireland visit Woodlawn businesses and organizations

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson (right) and Consul General of Ireland Helena Nolan (middle) sit together at Prime Cuts Irish Butcher during the tour of Woodlawn.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson joined Consul General of Ireland, Helena Nolan, and President of the Bronx Economic Development Corporation, Robert Walsh, for a walk-through of Katonah Avenue, a small commercial strip of Irish-owned businesses in Woodlawn on Tuesday, April 23. Also joining them was Director of Social Work at the Emerald Isle Immigration Center, Megan Macdonald.

The first stop of the tour was The Bronx Sandhogs – Local 147. For generations, Local 147, also know as the Sandhogs, has been a part of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA). LIUNA, representing over 800,000 men and women, have been key in providing good paying union jobs. Also known as tunnel workers, they can be found working on major projects throughout New York City. In the past, members worked on projects starting with the Brooklyn Bridge, Lincoln, Holland, Queens-Midtown and Brooklyn-Battery Tunnels, along with most of New York City’s subways, waterways and sewers.

The second stop of the tour was Prime Cuts Irish Butcher, a fixture of Woodlawn since 1998. This popular local butcher shop is a go-to stop for all things Irish (meat, chocolate, hot meals, catering) in the neighborhood.

The last stop was the Rambling House. Gibson and Nolan greeted co-owner of the Rambling House, Joe Carty and his son, Peter Carty. Rambling House is a neighborhood Irish bar and restaurant that has been on Katonah Avenue for 22 years. Rory Dolan is also an owner of the popular eatery.

