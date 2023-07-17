What’s Happening: ‘Street Studio’ event, gardening, park restoration and ‘Salsa Stories’ screening

A “Street studio” event – an interactive music event that highlights the musical recording process through community involvement – is coming to the Bronx Native shop on July 21, 2023.

Van Cortlandt Park

Water Chestnut Wednesdays

July 19, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Van Cortlandt Park Alliance (VCPA) invites you to their Water Chestnut Wednesdays event, aimed at maintaining the health of Hester and Piero’s Mill Pond. Water chestnuts are an invasive species that can destroy local ecosystems. In order to combat the problem, the VCPA is heading out to the park every Wednesday to practice important conservation work. Volunteers can meet at the Van Cortlandt Park Golf Clubhouse before going to the pond with waders and gloves. The Alliance is providing all necessary equipment. Learn more about the volunteer opportunity and RSVP here.

Woodlawn Forest Restoration

July 22, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Join the VCPA for a day of community service and education as volunteers work together to restore the Woodlawn section of Van Cortlandt Park. Volunteers can meet at the Woodlawn Playground before making their way to the restoration site within the woods. The VCPA will be providing tools and training. Beyond helping to restore a beautiful section of the park, you will also learn interesting facts about a local park. Find out more and RSVP here.

Concerts in Bronx parks

Annual Bronx Summer Concert Series

July 23 and 30; Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27; 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson has launched the annual Bronx Summer Concert Series at new locations that feature the Bronx’s numerous parks, such as Soundview Park, Van Cortlandt Park and Ferry Point Park. For more information and to find out the specific location of each concert, visit this link.

Wave Hill

Family Art Project: Teeny Tiny Things to See

July 22 and 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Families are invited to take a deep dive into the ferns found at Wave Hill to learn about their spores. Kids can use their artistic skills to layer felt and drawings to create sculptures that help make the invisible world visible. The event is free with access to the grounds.

Public Gallery Tour

July 22, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Explore the dynamic relationship between nature and culture at the Glyndor Gallery. Tour guides lead an in-depth showcase of emerging and established artists on view in Glyndor Gallery and the Sunroom Project Space. Each tour lasts approximately 45 minutes and is free with access to the grounds.

Yoga in the Garden

July 23, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Engage in a gentle yoga class led by Lisa Lindstrom in the lush gardens of Wave Hill while looking out upon the vistas. All levels are welcome to the class, which is $25 including admission to the grounds. Register for a spot here.

Sunset Wednesdays: Los Hacheros

July 26, 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.

The Los Hacheros – a Brooklyn-based, modern day torchbearers of the Golden Age of Latin music – are reviving folkloric styles like guaracha and salsa at sunset in the gardens of Wave Hill. While the band is only five musicians, they can often sound like a conjunto of 12 by infusing their sound with Bomba. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, $6 for children 6-18 and free for members and children under six.

New York Public Library

We Are All Connected community program at Morris Park

July 22 and 29, Aug. 5, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

With funding from the Bronx Council of the Arts, Ruth Marshall, a local Bronx artist, and Patti Cooper, an educator and former zookeeper at the Wildlife Conservation Society, are organizing a community program aimed at the conservation of the monarch butterfly. The artists invite you to the Morris Park branch of the New York Public Library for workshops that focus on education, citizen science and art activities. In addition, help grow live butterflies in the library. RSVP here.

InTune With Nature at Woodstock

July 20, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Teens ages 13-18 are invited to the Woodstock Library for a relaxing and regenerative evening of soothing music and gardening. No ticket or registration is required.

Sanitation Foundation

Bronx Summer Cleanup Series

July 21, 22, 29 and Aug. 4, 11, 12; 10 a.m-12 p.m.

Help clean up six Bronx neighborhoods at the third annual Bronx Cleanup Series. The cleanups are taking place in Kingsbridge Heights, Highbridge, Mott Haven, Soundview, Mount Eden and Yankee Stadium throughout July and August. All volunteers will receive one ticket voucher valid for two tickets to select Yankees regular season home games. Furthermore, the volunteers at the site where the most litter is collected will be invited to a VIP Game Experience at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing that can get dirty, closed-toe shoes, a water bottle and sunscreen. Necessary equipment will be provided. Find more information at this link.

Bronx Night Market

July 29, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

The renowned cuisine and culture festival is taking place again at the end of June. Enjoy a wide selection of Bronx- and NYC-based food, beverage and arts & crafts vendors. RSVP to the event and learn more information here.

Bronx Council of the Arts

Plena Workshops

July 22, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Learn the fundamentals of Puertorican Plena music through a beginner-friendly workshop series. The workshops will be held at Rincón Criollo ~ La Casita De Chema in the South Bronx every Saturday throughout July. The workshops are sponsored by the Bronx Council of the Arts, and it is highly recommended for participants to attend all four sessions in order to truly master the fundamentals. Reserve a spot here.

Soundview Park

Environmental revitalization volunteer opportunity

July 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Head out to Soundview Park to learn about the local environment while helping to remove invasive species. Make new friends, enjoy time in the sun and get your hands dirty while educating yourself on your local community. Volunteers can meet at the restrooms off of Lafayette Avenue. RSVP here.

New York Botanical Garden

Ebony G. Patterson exhibition

July to Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ebony G. Patterson brings her signature mixed media installations to the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory and NYBG’s landscape and galleries. Immerse yourself in the beauty of exotic flora and garden-inspired installations, such as a peacock sculpture and glitter-encrusted vultures. Patterson’s work invites visitors to reflect on their relationships with the natural world while also provoking questions around race, gender and colonialism. Find out more and get your tickets here.

Farmers Market

Every Wednesday through Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Visit the New York Botanical Garden Farmers Market to enjoy locally grown produce, baked goods and other speciality items. The NYBG’s farmers market is one of the top 10 farmers markets in NYC, and it is located near the Mosholu entrance. Find out more here.

Bird tours

July 22, 11 a.m.

Go on a bird tour of New York Botanical Garden’s diverse landscape with an expert bird guide from NYC Audubon, a grassroots community that works for the protection of birds and their habitats throughout the five boroughs. Learn about the ways the Garden acts as a necessary green space for a variety of species year-round. Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. Meet for the tour at the Leon Levy Visitor Center reflecting pool.

The Van Cortlandt House Museum

Bronx Arts Ensemble String Quartet: Music in the Digital Age

July 29, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Head out to the Van Cortlandt House Museum to watch the Bronx Arts Ensemble String Quartet as they perform exciting works. The ensemble will focus on new and old favorites that have gained popularity through social media platforms such as TikTok. Be sure to expect a range of pieces from Shostakovich to Ariana Grande. The performance marks the beginning of the ensemble’s 52nd season, which focuses on the human condition. Be sure to bring a lawn chair and some snacks.

52 Park, South Bronx

“Salsa Stories” screening and dance party

July 22, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Head out to 52 Park for a night of music, dance and the screening premier of episode two of the “Salsa Stories” docuseries. The docuseries features Elena Martinez from Bronx Music Hall, Mike Amedeo from Casa Amadeo and James Melendez from 52 People for Progress. The Bronxites talk about the salsa legends who have performed at Playground 52 LII’s amphitheater. The park has become one of the city’s most iconic salsa and Latin jazz venues. Piel Canela dancers will provide the fun after the screening.

Justice Center and the Party for Socialism & Liberation

Bronx Hip-Hop Walk: 50 Years of Rebellion!

July 22 and Aug. 5, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with the Justice Center en el Barrio and the Party for Socialism & Liberation with educational classes, walking tours and public celebrations. Learn about how hip-hop has been a product of the changing world and a catalyst for social change over the past five decades. Furthermore, the programs hope to acknowledge the constant battle within hip-hop that reflects our society’s battle between the poor and rich. Discuss the radical working class roots of hip-hop and join the Bronx walking tours every other Saturday from June 24 to Aug. 5 starting at 1 p.m. at the corner of East 149 Street and Grand Concourse. Register here.

Bronx Music Heritage Plaza

Live Open Mic

Aug. 5, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

The Morrisania Band Project is organizing a live open mic event, featuring performances from musicians, poets and spoken word artists. Come out to the Bronx Music Heritage Plaza in Morrisania for an afternoon of live performances. Reserve your spot here.

Latin American Foto Festival Closing Block Party

July 30, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Join the Bronx Documentary Center for a day of food and music to celebrate the Latin American Foto Festival. The event will include free portraits, exhibition tours in English and Spanish, family-friendly activities and sports.

Bronx Native shop

“Street Studio” interactive event

July 21, 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

“Street Studio” a live, interactive performance and recording event hosted by artists Luss and Frankie Leroux. The event aims to combine songwriting and music production with spontaneous improvisation in order to demonstrate the creative process of songwriting and production in real time. “Street Studio” events focus on inviting the community to collaborate in the performances and recording process by partnering with a community member or group to create a functioning mobile studio and performance module. Over the course of the event, Luss and Frankie engage a cast of musicians, rappers, singers and strangers who happen to walk by in order to create a community-driven product. This week, the event will take place at the Bronx Native shop – a shop that aims to highlight the beauty and strength of the Bronx – on Lincoln Avenue.

Fordham Bedford Lot Busters Community Garden

Community Garden Volunteer Day

July 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Help assemble new garden beds and learn more about the garden’s 2023 plans at this volunteer event. In addition, there are lights to hang up and seeds to sort. Refreshments, gloves and other supplies will be provided. This event is family friendly with special activities for kids and a gazebo to hang out at. Register here.

Paige Fraser Foundation

“Glitz and Glam” fashion show fundraiser

July 23, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

The Paige Fraser Foundation is hosting its first fashion show fundraiser in the Bronx. All proceeds from this event will go towards the foundation’s mission of supporting emerging artists and community members through its performing arts and wellness programs. The fashion show will feature models of all abilities; tickets are $60.

For more things to do in the Bronx, visit our Bronx Times Events page.