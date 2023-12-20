What’s Happening: A Bronx Christmas Story, Vegan Bazaar and children’s book signing

The Bronx Zoo’s annual “Holiday Lights” are on display through Jan. 7.

Little Italy

Santa Claus visits the Bronx’s Little Italy

Dec. 8-23, Fridays noon-2 p.m.; Saturdays 3-5 p.m.

Bring your cameras while shopping in Little Italy to capture photos with Santa and his elf!

A Bronx Christmas Story

A Christmas joyful production performed at Church of The New Vision (115 Einstein Loop North)

Dec. 23, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Enjoy a festive and heartwarming Christmas tale set in the Bronx!

Tickets start at $13.05 for children and 23.72 for adults.

The Bronx Vegan Bazaar

The Bronx Vegan Bazaar is the first vegan food expo for and by the Bronx. Held at the Andrew Freedman Home at 1125 Grand Concourse

Dec. 27, 4-9 p.m.

The Bronx Vegan Bazaar is the first vegan food experience for and by the Bronx. This weekly communal experience highlights emerging Bronx food vendors and hosts established ones who want to share their expression of living a vegan lifestyle to improve the health of Bronx residents.

The vegan market is open for all, but this event provides a yoga session with tickets starting at $25.55.

Cherish the Ladies

A Celtic Christmas Concert Saint Barnabas High School

Dec. 23, 3-5:30 p.m.

Don’t miss a magical afternoon with family in this lovely concert featuring world class Irish music, song and dance performed by group Cherish the Ladies.

Tickets begin at $33.85.

The Secret Eats of Arthur Avenue Food Crawl: The Bronx’s Little Italy

Get a tour around Arthur Avenue led by Susan Mills Birnbaum at 413 East Fordham Road.

Jan. 6, 10:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

What’s so special about New York City’s neighborhood of Belmont, you ask? From over 30 mom & pop shops along Arthur Avenue serving everything from tantalizing cheeses and sausages to warm bread and freshly-filled cannoli — to being home to a world-premiere zoo, botanical garden and university — this Italian community is steeped in history, not to mention some of the best food in the Big Apple. But how did this Bronx neighborhood go from a rural enclave to a lively hub for food, arts and culture? It’s time to hit the streets of the “old neighborhood” and understand why it has a special place in the hearts of hundreds of thousands of Italian-Americans in the metropolitan area.

The tickets start at $75.34 and offer vegan and non-vegan options.

Children’s Book Author Signing: Bronx Bound Books & Fatima Scipio

Children’s book signing at the BxArtsFactory (240 East 153rd St.)

Jan. 6, 10:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Come and meet children’s book author Fatima Scipio, as she shares her wonderful stories and signs copies of her books.

Bronx Zoo

Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo

Now through Jan. 7

Spend your festive evenings this upcoming holiday, where the Bronx Zoo is illuminated to life with immersive light displays, custom designed animal lanterns and animated light shows sparkle all across the park. Experience all new lantern displays placing a spotlight on the wildlife of New York’s ocean waters and wetlands, and a new interactive experience showcasing bioluminescent creatures: the Enchanted Sea.

Enjoy returning lantern trails: the giraffes, ostriches, hippos and tortoises of Africa; the elephants, rhinos, cassowaries and tapirs of Asia; the jaguars, scarlet macaws, giant anteaters and peccaries of Latin America; the polar bears, walrus, wolverines and prairie dogs of North America; the other-worldly vampire squids, black sea-devils, nudibranchs and anglerfish of the deep seas; and a microscope on the colorful world of the tiniest creatures.

Aside from the lovely lights, enjoy the holiday train for only $4, ice carving demonstrations, illuminated performances, the wildlife theater and, of course, holiday treats!

