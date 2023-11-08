What’s Happening: Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo, Mariachi Herencia de México performs at Lehman Center and Black & White photography

The Holiday Lights at The Bronx Zoo is back, beginning on Nov. 17, 2023.

The Holiday Lights at The Bronx Zoo is back, beginning on Nov. 17, 2023.

Salas Con Fuego

Wason Brazoban Exclusivo at 2297 Cedar Ave.

Nov. 10, 9 p.m.-Nov. 11, 4 a.m.

Salsa Con Fuego presents a huge and raving party with X96.3 DJs, featuring great Dominican singer Wason Brazobán. Enjoy the contemporary shifts in Latin music.

Tickets are $34.12. Must be 21 or older to participate.

Huntington Free Library

Lecture: Mount Vernon and The Bronx: A Tale of Two Cities

Nov. 16, 7-8:30 p.m.

Amelia Zaino, local historian and cartographer, walks us through a history of two cities, Mount Vernon and the Bronx, and how their stories managed to intertwine for centuries. Zaino will discuss ancient paths and streams that once flowed between both localities, while pointing out the many fascinating remnants still visible today.

This free public lecture will be given at the historic Huntington Free Library and Reading Room, located at 9 Westchester Square. Opened in 1891, the library is the Bronx’s first established to serve the general public, and through various programs, lectures and research collections, it remains an important cultural anchor.

Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture

Danza Fiesta

Nov. 18, 3-6 p.m.

Danza Fiesta celebrates the 14th annual South Bronx Folk Festival at the Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture. Danza Fiesta performs Puerto Rican folklore and popular dances to educate and preserve the Puerto Rican essence in New York City. Danza Fiesta collaborates with other art and cultural organizations, public schools and higher education institutions to achieve this goal.

Admissions are free, but it is highly encouraged to reserve a spot before the event.

Bronx River Art Center

Weekly art classes

Through Dec. 16

Feeling inspired? Register for this 10-week art class educating artists on topics such as mural and watercolor painting, ceramics, pottery, manga and cartoon illustrations, digital art and good old-fashioned drawing. Three-hour workshops are also available for those with a busy schedule.

Reverse a spot with these qualifications in mind: Children and Teen Classes ( 7-17): $95 for 10 sessions; Child & Parent Classes (6-12): $160 for 10 sessions; Young Adult and Adult Classes (18 and over): $120 for 10 sessions and Three-Hour Art Workshops: $12 per session. SNAP recipients can use SNAP10 to get an extra $10 off.

The ‘real Little Italy’

Guided tours along Arthur Avenue

Through Dec. 16, 11 a.m.

Join Bronx local Susan Birnbaum, a New York City tour guide with a bachelors in history and 20 years of hosting tours around the storied city. Let yourself be guided through the various bakeries and markets. Some of these market stops include Arthur Avenue Market with its cheesemakers, cigar rollers and the Bronx Beer Hall. Explore first-hand and listen to the history of New York’s “real Little Italy” in the Bronx.

Tickets for a guided tour are priced at $49.87 for minors and $75.47.

The guide is available on Nov. 4 and Nov. 18, and Dec. 2 and Dec. 16.

The Mall at Bay Plaza

Flip Circus

Through Nov. 19

Missed out on the Universoul Circus? The Flip Circus will be performing all the way to Nov. 19. Watch even more spectacular acts performed by professional from all around the world. Worldwide talent compiled into the Bronx.

Tickets prices range depending on the day of the week: weekends (including Friday) go for $74, whereas weekdays go for only $27.

Riverdale YMCA

Gallery18 hosts Black and White Photography exhibition

Nov. 2-Jan. 28

Gallery18 at The Riverdale Y is hosting its very first Black & White Photography exhibition featuring eight photojournalists: Ángel Franco, Philip Greenberg, George M Gutiérrez, David Handschuh, Harry Mandel, Coco McPherson, Adam Scher and Devon Valentin-Dixon. The theme of this exhibition is photojournalism and photography as an art form. Organized and curated by George Gutierrez, more than 30 black and white photographs will be arranged in the gallery to immerse visitors in key moments captured by each of the respective photographers’ lenses.

The opening reception is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 19, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Wave Hill

AJOYO performs

Nov 12, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Winners of Best Global Music EP at the Independent Music Awards in 2020, AJOYO will host a gleeful ceremony in the Armor Hall. Led by French-Tunisian saxophonist and composer Yacine Boularès, the group brings a unique blend of North- and West-African traditions, jazz and soul. Join AJOYO in their celebration of life, love and justice through soulful, sophisticated and buoyant music.

Tickets go for $30 for adults, $16 for students, and $14 for children. Early-bird purchases receive a $2 discount. Wave Hill Members save an additional 10% discount.

Lehman Center

Mariachi Herencia de México performs

Nov 12, 4 p.m.

Grammy-nominated group the Mariachi Herencia de México hosts a traditional mariachi concert, bringing the musical of Guadalajara and Mexico City to Lehman Center. A relatively new group in the mariachi scene, the group’s 2017 debut album, “Nuestra Herencia,” topped the Latin streaming charts; 2018’s “Herencia de la Tierra Mía” charted atop all major streaming services, their 2019 album, “Esencia,” topped industry charts, and their latest album, “Herederos,” has similarly enjoyed great success as the group tours all around North America. Join the group’s celebration of Mexican life and culture in the Bronx.

Tickets go for $31 for each admission. Tickets for children age 12 or younger may be purchased through the box office for just $10.

College of Mount Saint Vincent

The Bronx Arts Ensemble Woodwind Quintet perform ‘Musique de fête’

Nov. 19, 2-3 p.m.

Be there as the Bronx Arts Ensemble Woodwind Quintet perform “Musique de fête.” The performance will feature lively pieces from notable composers William Grant Still, Arturo Marquez, Adriana Verdie, Ana Sokolovic, Samuel Barber and Lalo Schifrin to be performed by Theresa Norris, Boris Baev, Mitchell Kriegler, Wilden Dannenberg and Atsuko Sato.

Admissions are free, but you must reserve a spot.

Bronx Zoo

Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo

Nov. 17-Jan. 7

Spend your festive evenings this upcoming holiday, where the Bronx Zoo is illuminated to life with immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns and animated light shows sparkle all across the park. Experience all-new lantern displays placing a spotlight on the wildlife of New York’s ocean waters and wetlands, and a new interactive experience showcasing bioluminescent creatures: The Enchanted Sea.

Enjoy returning lantern trails: the giraffes, ostriches, hippos and tortoises of Africa; the elephants, rhinos, cassowaries and tapirs of Asia; the jaguars, scarlet macaws, giant anteaters and peccaries of Latin America; the polar bears, walrus, wolverines and prairie dogs of North America; the other-worldly vampire squids, black sea-devils, nudibranchs and anglerfish of the deep seas; and a microscope on the colorful world of the tiniest creatures.

