BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Friday, Oct. 27

Family Feud: 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Bronx Library Center

Gather your best witted friends and family to battle it out against other families in the Family Feud Board Game. Guess the most popular responses to a wide variety of questions.

Register here for free.

Saturday, Oct. 28

38th Annual Halloween Parade: 12 p.m. at Westchester Avenue & Southern Boulevard

The most terrifying time of year is upon us and the four-decades strong Bronx Halloween Parade is back. Themed after ’80s horror films, people are strongly encouraged to suit up in their best. The parade starts at Southern Boulevard and Westchester Avenue, heads through Southern Boulevard and Intervale Avenue and concludes at Dawson Street. Even after the parade there is still much fun to be had! Head to Bill Rainey Park to enjoy an artistic showcase from surprise celebrity guests, elected officials, marching bands and compete in costume contests with actual cash prizes.

Reserve a spot now with free admission!

Spooky Garden Nights: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the New York Botanical Garden

Dress up in your most harrowing costume and don’t miss the several events taking over the garden nights. Adam Bierton, a professional sculptor, will be demonstrating his prowess and creativity on giant pumpkins. Brought to you by local puppeteer Lucrecia Novoa, experience the otherworldliness of seeing a parade of life-sized, life-like skeletons. Another live performance will be held by Hit the Lights! Theater: A Live Shadow Puppet Performance, with special attention in maintaining the vintage aesthetic, using classic overhead projectors, shadow puppetry and on-the-spot music to set the mood.

Tickets are $30 for non-members and $25 for members.

All admissions for events on the garden can be found here.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Día de los Muertos Family Worshop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wave Hill House

Share the cultural tradition of Veracruz, Mexico. Enjoy live music from Son Pecadores as you create nicho boxes, a tradition to honor members past. Refreshments such as hibiscus iced tea will be provided and giant paper flowers will be crafted as souvenirs for this memorable family event.

This event is free to all people.

Fall Festival: 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at New Life Church, 2757 Morris Avenue

Attend mass on Sunday and feed the animals? Yes! The annual petting zoo will be held at the church, along with many fun fall activities and more.

