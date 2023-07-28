BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday, July 29

Bronx Night Market: The Bronx’s famous food & culture festival: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. at Fordham Plaza

If you’re looking for good food and a family bonding experience, then consider going to Fordham Plaza for the sixth season of the Bronx’s most famous cuisine & culture festival. The event will not only offer delicious Bronx and NYC-based food, but will also feature packaged goods vendors, arts and crafts, live performances from the Bronx and NYC’s favorite local artists and various all-family activities. Tickets for general admission are free of charge. The event is a great opportunity to spend quality time with your family and friends as well as discover the Bronx’s diverse culture.

Back to School Fair: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 3051 East Tremont Ave.

Free school supplies, face painting, free food, prizes, games and more will all be offered this Saturday at the Back to School Fair. Tickets are free of charge for all members of the family, but children must be present to receive the free school supplies. First to arrive will get first pick! This event is perfect to gets kids excited about going back to school and is a great opportunity for parents to save money on school supplies this year.

Carnival for a Cause: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at Creston Playground

If you’re looking for an afternoon of family fun, join the gardeners and Vision U We-R-Arts for the Carnival for a Cause at Creston Avenue Playground. Offering games, prizes, face painting, arts and crafts, food, and various other activities, this event is perfect for any family looking to relax and have a good time. General admission tickets are free, but $5 donations are suggested.

Sunday, July 30

Free Community Group Workouts: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mapes Ballfield

If you’re looking for an opportunity to have fun while working a sweat, join Ahooo Nation for a fun-filled afternoon of free group workouts. This event is a perfect opportunity to get active, make friends, and have a great time. Whether you’re looking to get into fitness or are already a fitness enthusiast, this event is happy to have you in the community. It is open to all levels of fitness and is completely free of charge. Dedicated trainers will guide you through various exercises including cardio, strength training and bodyweight exercises. All you need to bring is a bottle of water, comfortable work-out attire, and a positive attitude!

Art at the Sound: Monsters of the World: 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. at Soundview Park Children’s Playground

Take your kids to join artist Ivan Velez to create their own original monsters and stories in this arts workshop at Soundview Park playground. This event is perfect for kids interested in reading and writing, have a wild imagination, or maybe who just love monsters. The possibilities for stories are endless! There is no age or level requirement for this free event.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes