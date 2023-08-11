BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday, Aug. 12

Van Cortlandt Park Walk & Talk: 2:45 p.m.-5 p.m. at 6007 Broadway

If you’re looking to completely unwind this weekend, consider taking yourself and your family (plus your pet if you have one) to Van Cortlandt Park for a 7-mile group walk. During this completely free event, you can walk and talk, exchange ideas, practice languages or just appreciate the beautiful scenery around you. This is a great opportunity to meet new people while staying active.

Open house for beginner and intermediate machine sewing: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Fabrics Save-A-Thon

If you need a new creative outlet, come to Fabrics Save-A-Thon this Saturday to learn some foundation skills necessary for sewing confidently. This free class is open to newbies and pros alike, and will feature lessons on sewing straight stitches and seams, using computerized and regular sewing machines and more beginner skills. This event is perfect for anyone who wants to find a productive and fun hobby.

Bronx Sole’s Hip Hop History Run & Walk: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at East 153rd Street & Grand Concourse

Come to Franz Sigel Park this Saturday morning to walk, run or walk and run in the Boogie Down Bronx. This event is completely free and welcoming to all ages. It will be two hours of visiting various hip-hop locations in the area. This event is a perfect opportunity to learn about hip-hop history here in the Bronx while also getting some exercise in for the weekend.

Sunday, Aug. 13

NATIVES Table Read: 2 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance

Come to the Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance this Sunday to mingle with like-minded artists, film enthusiasts and fellow supporters who share a passion for powerful storytelling to celebrate community and creativity. This free event will feature all 7 episodes of the first season (written by Ronald Hinton, Darnell Dudley and Tay Jenkins) of “NATIVES” the web series, and will include opportunities to share your feedback and opinions, get updates on production and connect with artists.

Things to be remembered: Interactive art project: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the New York Botanical Garden

The New York Botanical Garden is always a great place to visit during the summer, and this year, it is hosting many different activities to participate in. Come this Sunday to reflect on what you see in the garden and look at a display of extinct plants to appreciate what has been lost. The NYBG also invites you to add your sketches, notes and thoughts to the display that will remain on view for the duration of the exhibition. This is a great opportunity to spend some time with your family and be with nature.

