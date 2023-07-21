BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Attending a family art day at BxArts Factory is among the many things you can do in the Bronx this weekend.

Attending a family art day at BxArts Factory is among the many things you can do in the Bronx this weekend.

Saturday, July 22

2-CEU Tour: Walking Tour, The Grand Concourse Historic District: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at The Bronx General Post Office

Join The Bronx County Historical Society’s Director of Education Roger McCormack and Bronx community members for a two-hour walking tour of the Grand Concourse Historic District. The tour will chronicle the history of the Grand Concourse — the Champs-Élysées of the Bronx — and its impact on the Bronx’s development. The Grand Concourse was conceived as part of the City Beautiful Movement throughout the U.S., and is renowned for Art-Deco architecture. Urban planning and public/private investment within the southern portion of the Bronx will be reviewed, highlighting changes in neighborhood demographics and land uses along the Grand Concourse. This includes the siting of public and private facilities that continue through today — such as a museum, community center and the newly built Yankee Stadium. Admission for the tour is $20 for AIA and The Historical Society members and $30 for the general public.

Community Family Fun Day: 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at 464 East Tremont Ave.

Join the Morning Star Full Gospel Assembly and the New York Police Department for a community family fun day. The event is free and will contain giveaways, free book bags, a game truck and a rock wall for kids to climb. Church leaders will also be attending the event and will be offering prayers for those who want them. The event is a great opportunity to network and socialize among members of your community.

Bronx Popup & Paint: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at Confetti Party Place

If you’re looking for a fun paint-oriented activity to do this Saturday head out to Confetti Party Place for a paint event. The event is perfect for kids who like art. Canvas will cost between $10 and $15 depending on the design kids pick. The designs offered include, Barbie, Spider-Man, Rainbow Friends and Bluey. The first 10 shoppers will receive a free gift upon entry. The event is a perfect family fun activity.

Sunday, July 22

Free Tumbling Class in the Bronx: 2 p.m.-3 p.m. at Nieves Latin Dance Studio

Free Tumbling Classes will be offered at Nieves Latin Dance Studio for all those who are interested in trying out tumbling for the first time. Tumbling is a form of gymnastics that requires no specialized equipment. Students will learn how to do stunts such as, backflips, handsprings and somersaults. Tumbling is a fun way to exercise and the free class is a great way to start a potential hobby.

Family Art Day & Open House 2023: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at BxArts Factory

If you’re looking for a fun place to take your family this Sunday then consider joining the BxArts Factory for the 3rd Annual Nesting the Arts Project’s Family Art Night. All are welcome to attend the free event but space is limited so getting to the event a bit earlier is recommended. Come have fun with your family and have a creative time making art. The materials needed will be supplied as well as potential ideas for those who find themselves in an “art block.”

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes