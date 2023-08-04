BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Bringing your kids to a beginner’s hip-pop class is one of the many things to do in the Bronx this weekend.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Beach Days | Riviera Nights: Fun in the Sun: 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at Orchard Beach

Join the Urban Park Rangers on a sunny afternoon at Orchard Beach. Complete with face painting, arts and crafts and the “Act Like an Animal” olympics, this event is a great opportunity for families and friends to have fun outdoors. Tickets are free of charge. Also, don’t forget that Pelham Bay Park will be hosting more of these events throughout August, so if you have a good time, the Urban Park Rangers welcome you to come back with your family for more exciting activities.

Silent Book Club: 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Williamsbridge Oval

Whether you’re a true bookworm or haven’t opened a book in months, this club is a great opportunity to devote some time to reading and meeting new people. For no cost, come to this beautiful park with a comfy blanket to sit down, talk (quietly) to people who have similar interests as you and read your favorite book without any deadlines or assigned reading. If this is your kind of evening, be sure to come back next Saturday for more.

IronStrength and Zumba: 2 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Northeast Bronx YMCA

If you’re looking to get active this weekend, join Dr. Jordan Metzl and Eric Flemmings for an hour of exercise and training. This event is completely free of charge and welcoming to all ages. Included will be a 30 minute strength training class led by IronStrength founder, 36-time marathoner and 14-time triathlon athlete Dr. Metzl, followed by a half hour of zumba with YMCA instructor Eric Flemmings. RSVP is required to attend this event, but other than that, all you need is a mat and some motivation.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Beginners Hip-Pop class: 11 a.m.-11:50 a.m. at Nieves Latin DanceStudio

Take your 6, 7, or 8-year-old to a fun, beginners hip pop class at Nieves Latin DanceStudio. Free trials are offered to all new students, but kids must be dressed in the proper attire to participate. This event is perfect for children who need an outlet for their energy. If your kids fall in love with hip-pop, feel free bring them back every Sunday for more dancing. Monthly payments are low and there is no registration fee.

Budgie Landing: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Bronx Zoo

If you haven’t been to the Bronx Zoo in a while, consider taking your family to the seasonal experience: budgie landing. Tickets are $5 per person (not included in park admission), which includes one seed stick for guests to have the opportunity to feed the colorful birds, who will otherwise be flying freely around the habitat. This event is perfect for families who are looking for all day activities to do together that are at the same time fun and educational.

