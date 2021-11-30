Coquerel’s sifaka baby debuts at Bronx Zoo

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Coquerel’s sifaka (propithecus coquereli) born at the Bronx Zoo over the summer has made its public debut. The birth will be featured on this week’s episode of Animal Planet’s “THE ZOO.” The story follows the adult sifakas as they are introduced for the first time in hopes that they will eventually mate.

The Bronx Zoo breeds sifakas as part of the Species Survival Plan program, a cooperative breeding program administered by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to maintain genetic diversity and demographic stability in zoo populations.

Six species of lemurs, including Coquerel’s sifakas, can be seen in the zoo’s Madagascar! exhibit. Exhibit times for the baby may vary as it continues to acclimate and bond with its mother.

Like all lemur species, Coquerel’s sifakas are found only on the island nation of Madagascar. The species is classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Numbers in the wild are decreasing due to deforestation and other human activities.

“THE ZOO,” now in its fifth season is the first series to go behind the scenes at the Bronx Zoo. The powerful stories focus on the animals, their keepers, and the zoo’s contribution to conserving wildlife around the globe.