BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

This Thanksgiving weekend, Stalk Ashley will perform live at the Mingles Ultra Lounge.

Friday, Nov. 24 Zambo Aroma Karaoke Night: at 3848 White Plains Rd at 8 p.m.-11:59 p.m.

Sing along to your favorite tunes with friends and complete strangers alike in Zambo Aroma’s karaoke night. The event is hosted by DJ Kage. Bring your preferred requests or search through a large collection of songs to jam to.

Tickets go for $11.36. Each ticket purchase comes with a raffle.

Get a group deal: this is available for groups of four people. Buy three tickets and get the fourth ticket free. Enter four tickets in the cart. When purchasing, use the code: BRING3

Saturday, Nov. 25

The Pharoah of Salsa to perform at Lehman Center: 8 p.m.

Oscar D’Leon, 80 and still performing, will make his next highly-anticipated appearance at Lehman Center. Often referred to as the “Pharaoh of Salsa,” “The Lion of Salsa,” and the “World’s Sonero.” The Venezuelan singer has an unparalleled and storied career: 40 years of touring countries around the world such as the United States and Spain, evening signing a contract with the BBC.

Tickets range anywhere from $123-$286, depending on seating in the venue.

When Chickenheads Come Home to Roost: BronxArtSpace noon-1:30 p.m.

For hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, One Book One Bronx will explore books that stretched the genre beyond the original art form to examine the ongoing impact of sexism and racism.

The event features award-winning journalist Joan Morgan as she offers a provocative look into the life of modern Black women: Women who treasure their independence frequently prefer men who pick up the tab, where the deluge of babymothers and babyfathers reminds Black women who long for marriage that traditional nuclear families are a reality for less than 40% of the population, and where Black women are forced to make sense of a world where truth is no longer black and white but subtle, gray.

Admissions are free, but make sure to reserve a spot beforehand.

Sunday, Nov. 26

Bronx Screening Series: The Bronx Brewery & Empanology, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Don’t miss the third annual Bronx Screening Series! Where, this year, the series will be hosted at the Bronx Brewery. Join the brewery for a night of short films from Bronx-based artists, the opportunity to meet with the creators, and enjoy local craft beers. The event will feature: “Archive & The Storyteller” by Natasha Marie Rivera, “Nature Boy” by Darice Polo, “Bronx’ish Medicaid Therapy” by Danielle Alonzo, “All is Well” by Elaine del Valle, and “Don’t Bother the Neighbors” by Jeff Gorcyca.

Tickets are priced at $12.71. One beer included with your ticket!

This event is supported by the Bronx Council on the Arts.

Bad Gyal Thanksgiving: Mingles Ultra Lounge at 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Thanksgiving doesn’t have to end so early, hit the lounge to mingle with other clients and for a night of excitement. Music from Broadway Sound, RFB DJ’s, and Strictly Business will sweep the lounge, and Stalk Ashley will be there to perform live! Spoil yourself and your friends with more drinks and long night of buoyant beats.

Tickets start at $44.82, but vary depending on add-ons.

