BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Join in on the weekend fun in The Bronx.

Join in on the weekend fun in The Bronx.

Friday, Nov. 3

Open Mic: Friday Night Live, 7 p.m. at 3848 White Plains Road

Zambo Aroma is hosting an open mic and is calling for performing artists. This includes singers, dancers, poets, comics, live painters, theatrics. Come share your artistry or grab a seat to watch local performers or catch the highlights on their Instagram or YouTube page.

Tickets go for $11.36.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Authors & Writers Out Loud Series: 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at 1 Fordham Plaza

Take the rare opportunity to meet many local New York authors in person. Listen as these published authors read excerpts from their written works and make sure to get signed copies of their books. The event will open with author Kay Bell and continue with authors Andrea Navedo, John Manuel Arias, Mercy Tullis-Bukhari, Clarence A. Haynes and Jonathan Conyers.

Admissions are free, but it is highly encouraged to reserve a spot before the event.

Soundview STEAM Lego Club: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Soundview Library

Is your little sibling or child bored at home? Encourage their potential and creativity through the STEAM Lego Club. Kids can share ideas and feedback, experiment with unique building techniques, and express their creativity without having to spend money on Legos.

Suggested participants: children 6-12 years-old.

Family Art Project: Leafy Adornments, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Wave Hill House

Start your Sunday over at the Wave Hill House and get into the mood for autumn by crafting leafy adornments. There is nothing more autumnal than the red and orange foliage — so use the vibrant foliage to make leaf prints and then use them to craft a crown, bracelet, or necklace. At 11:30 a.m. families are welcome to join the storytime program in the Gund Theater.

Registration for this particular event is not required, but participants must pay the regular Wave Hill House admission price. The cost is $4 for children, $6 for student and seniors, and $10 for adults.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Family Storytime: 2 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Bronx Library Center

Spend your Sunday afternoon with family and other families at the Bronx Library Center. The event will have songs, rhymes, and favorite read-aloud books.

This event is for young children of all ages.

For more things to do in the Bronx, visit our Bronx Times Events page.