Webinar: Join Excellence Community Schools to learn advantages of charter schools

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

For many children in New York, the path to excellence begins with a charter school education.

Learn more in a Schneps Media webinar with Excellence Community Schools on Thursday, April 29 at 11 a.m. to see the advantages of enrolling your child into such an academy.

Speakers LaToya Laury, executive assistant to the CEO, Kristine Rivera, director of family and community engagement, and Jessica Cordova, family and community engagement program coordinator will discuss the following:

– The school’s award-winning National Blue Ribbon Schools model



– High-performing K-8 free public charter schools



– Blind lottery system for enrollment



– What families and caregivers should look for in a charter school



– How charter schools can lead to greater opportunities in high school and beyond

Click Zoom link here to register:

https://us02web. zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ p75YK13cRzqA9MKGH1a50Q

This webinar is sponsored by Excellence Community Schools.

