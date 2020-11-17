WEBINAR: Help secure your financial future and learn to invest in turbulent times

REGISTER HERE

Due to high demand, Financial Planner Jay Mota will be hosting a second Investing in Turbulent Times webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 4 p.m. Join Financial Planner, Jay Mota for a free webinar to learn what type of investor you are and to explore investing in turbulent times.

As the Coronavirus continues to spread, Americans are increasingly concerned not just about the potential negative impact it could have on their health, but also how to navigate through the financial implications to keep that nest egg intact.

Recent events have proven that it is impossible to predict the direction of the stock market. Help secure your own financial future. Mota will provide all attendees with a tool to be able to determine what type of investor they are.

