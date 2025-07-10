Green jobs center coming next year to East Fordham Road

Fordham University President Tania Tetlow speaks at the groundbreaking for a green jobs center near the school on July 10, 2025.

Fordham University President Tania Tetlow speaks at the groundbreaking for a green jobs center near the school on July 10, 2025.

A long-empty storefront at 585 East Fordham Rd. is being transformed into a green jobs center, under a new partnership between Fordham University and other public and private contributors.

Hundreds of people gathered for a mini block party, complete with food and live music, to celebrate the July 10 groundbreaking.

The center will make use of a 12,000-square-foot space that has sat vacant for over a decade. Projected to open in fall 2026, it will house a lab, workforce training center, the state’s first green economy entrepreneurship center, a cafe and a 200-person event center.

Of the $14 million total investment, the NYC Economic Development Corporation contributed $3 million in city capital to the project, and Council Member Oswald Feliz, whose office overlooked the block party, secured $1.1 million. Other contributors include the New York State Dormitory Authority and the One Girl Foundation, established by Fordham alum Meaghan Barakett.

Energy efficiency jobs overall in the state are expected to grow by more than 60% by 2030, and the center will target specific industries that are on the rise, according to Fordham.

As the city and state transition to clean energy sources for buildings, vehicles and more, demand is growing for workers who install charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and solar panels, and in the trades such as HVAC, electricians and insulators. The workforce center will train people in those areas and more.

Fordham President Tania Tetlow said that today’s students expect universities to take action on climate change and that the green jobs center reflects the school’s Jesuit values.

“It is an imperative of our Catholic faith to treasure the creation that God has gifted us,” she said.

As the economy shits to new job opportunities, the center will ensure that vulnerable communities like the Bronx are included, said Tetlow. “We want to be part of connecting the dots.”

U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres said the vacant site has been “an eyesore” throughout most of his time in elected office but is now “transforming a relic of the past into a frontier of the future.”

Amid threats to both higher education and green energy from the federal government, Torres praised Tetlow and the university for standing firm.

“Fordham University is not running away from those values, it’s running toward those values,” he said. “Fordham is on the right side of history.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said the center will help career changers, students and adults of all ages learn innovative, in-demand trades.

“The momentum is there, and we are so excited about this project,” said Gibson.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes