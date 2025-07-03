Torres says he likely won’t run for governor

U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres announced that he won’t be moving upstate any time soon.

Torres told MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Wednesday that he is “unlikely to run for governor” of New York in the 2026 election. Torres said he is needed in Washington to fight the federal budget cuts that will hurt his Bronx constituents.

“The assault that we’ve seen on the social safety in the Bronx is so unprecedented, so overwhelming that I’m going to keep my focus on Washington DC,” he said.

The congressman will instead seek re‑election to the House from his Bronx district. He underlined his continued opposition to budget proposals from President Trump and congressional Republicans, which he warned would drastically slash funding for programs like Medicaid and SNAP that he called “a betrayal of working-class Americans.”

“I feel like now, more than ever, we have to fight the catastrophe that is the Trump presidency,” Torres said.

The announcement deflated months of buildup and speculation about a potential gubernatorial run. Torres had emerged as one of Governor Kathy Hochul’s most vocal critics, challenging her handling of congestion pricing, homelessness, and subway conditions while eyeing a bid for the statehouse.

Torres’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

By ruling out a gubernatorial bid, Torres shifts his focus back to key local issues. But he may soon face a political battle of a different kind in Washington. On Wednesday, former City Council Member Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr. took to X, hinting at a possible three-way primary for the Bronx congressional seat between himself, Michael Blake, and Torres.

“A Democratic Primary between @RitchieTorres and @MrMikeBlake? The Bronx will become alive again! Very interesting! Maybe I should jump in too. Wao! The three of us!! A rematch Just for fun!”