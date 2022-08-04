Ex-MLB great Vladimir Guerrero joins Café Santo Domingo at the Bronx Dominican Parade 

On Sunday, July 31, the brand Café Santo Domingo participated in the Dominican Parade in the Bronx. There, the executive president of its parent company Industrias Banilejas (Induban), Manuel Pozo Perelló, was named International Grand Marshal.

To the rhythm of merengue and bachata, thousands of Dominicans gathered along Grand Concourse Avenue in the Bronx to enjoy the floats and troupes while celebrating their Dominican identity. Pozo Perelló paraded in the official Café Santo Domingo’s float and was accompanied by his special guest, former Dominican professional baseball player Vladimir Guerrero.

“It gives me great pride to be present, together with Café Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Parade in the Bronx, and to have been selected as Grand Marshal in this great festivity that celebrates Dominican culture,” said Pozo Perelló.

Café Santo Domingo began its path to the United States market more than a decade ago in an unassuming way. In 2020, the import effort was expanded with a store on the Amazon e-commerce platform, thus reaching the entire U.S. Since last year, the brand has also been expanding its distribution thanks to an agreement with Goya Foods, a partnership that began in the nation’s Northeast region, including New York and New Jersey. To date, Café Santo Domingo is available in more than 30 states in the northeast and southeast United States.