Virtual Bronx Book Festival announced for June

The Bronx is Reading organization announced today that it will host its third annual Bronx Book Festival virtually on Sunday, June 6 amid concerns over coronavirus.

This free event will include keynote speakers such as New York Times best-selling author of “Look Both Ways” and best-selling Bronx author of “Juliet Takes a Breath,” Gabby Rivera, along a mix of live streamed and prerecorded panels as well.

“The festival is a major community event that takes place in the Bronx on Fordham Plaza. We are sad that we aren’t able to celebrate in person this year, but the health and safety of our community and our panelists is so important and will follow the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe, said Saraciea J. Fennell, founder of The Bronx is Reading and organizer of the Bronx Book Festival.

As it does each year, The Bronx is Reading will also be hosting author visits at Title I schools within the borough “to foster a love of reading among children and teens,” only this time it will be virtually.

Both Reynolds and Rivera will partake in that literacy tour in addition to the author of “Ghost Squad,” Claribel Ortega.

“We are grateful to all the authors for pivoting to a virtual event, and I am so thrilled to have another stellar line-up for the festival!” She added.

According to the event’s organizers, the entire lineup of authors for the virtual Bronx is Reading festival is planned to include the following:

Torrey Maldonado

Leah Johnson

George M. Johnson

Andrés Cerpa

Arvin Ahmadi

Dhonielle Clayton

Aiden Thomas

Patrice Caldwell

Elizabeth Lim

Zoraida Córdova

Camryn Garrett

Jamia Wilson

Cherl and Wade Hudson

Ibi Zoboi

Debbi Michiko Florence

Claribel Ortega

Andrew Fukuda

Ellen Oh

Tracey Baptiste

Kwana Jackson

Lorraine Avila

Ismee Williams

Janae Marks

Ivelisse Rodriguez

Renée Watson

Adam Gidwitz

Brandy Colbert

Kate Clayborn

Ruby Lang

Sharee Miller

Roya Marsh

Tochi Onyebuchi

Vanessa Mártir

Ann Dávila Cardinal

Victor LaValle

Melissa Rivero

Janella Angeles

N.K. Jemisin

The festival does require preregistration to participate in the June virtual activities, sign up here.