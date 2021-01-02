VIDEO: Eastern International College prepares healthcare students beyond the classroom

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Eastern International College takes pride in preparing students who wish to enter the healthcare workforce and prepare them beyond the classroom. In this webinar EIC’s Director of Student Services Jennifer Gonzalez outlines the benefits of EIC’s healthcare programs and guiding students on the road to career placement success.

Topics covered in the webinar include:

– Self-Assessment for your education & job success

– Healthcare & Dental Programs

– What is in it for you?

– Sample Interviewing Tips

– Benefits of an EIC education

– How to get started

– Your path to success

This webinar was presented by Eastern International College. Please follow Eastern International College on Facebook.com/EICollege.edu.