Column: Biden failures lead Dems to take on new strategies

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Democrats have seized upon a disturbing strategy to overcome their massive handicap in the 2022 and 2024 upcoming elections.

Since their victory in 2020, they have dominated both the executive and legislative branches of the federal government, along with the city halls of most major cities. The party has also benefited from extraordinary support from the news, entertainment and social media realms.

Their resulting exercise of near-total authority has led to terrible results. Having made COVID its signature issue, the Biden administration has utterly failed to provide viable results, rational plans or meaningful leadership. The botched withdrawal from Afghanistan has proven to be one of the worst foreign policies disasters in decades. Its projection of weakness has encouraged Russian aggression in Ukraine, and Chinese adventurism in the Pacific.

Democrats have misled the American public about their border policy, rejecting the very obvious fact that they have opened the boundary wide. Key beneficiaries of this abdication of a prime responsibility to defend U.S. territory have been drug cartels and human traffickers.

Immediately upon taking office, Biden successfully attacked key aspects of American energy independence, initiating an inflationary spiral at home, alienating union workers, enriching Moscow’s financial ability to fund its armed forces, and making U.S. allies, particularly in Europe, dependent on nations opposed to the West for energy resources.

American cities dominated by Democratic mayors and district attorneys have descended into chaos. As a result of policies such as bail reform, defunding police forces, decriminalization of certain activities, and emptying out jails, looting is rampant, violence is widespread, and homicides have skyrocketed. Businesses and families are fleeing these metropolises for more sane jurisdictions.

Facing polls that express pervasive public disgust with their current actions and future plans, Democrats and their media allies are resorting to extreme strategies to retain their power.

Among their proposals: allowing aliens and felons to vote; federalizing all elections under the Democratic-dominated federal government; abolishing all safeguards on voting security; packing the U.S. Supreme Court; changing the nature of the U.S. Senate; abolishing the Electoral College; censoring the speech of their political opponents; and outright bans on some individuals from seeking elective office.

At first blush, these proposals would appear to be nonstarters with the public. However, seizing upon a single day’s violence in one city as an excuse, a phalanx of elected officials and media supporters are using the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as a reason to implement parts of the strategy.

The crocodile tears over the admittedly wrong actions on a single day in a single city reek of hypocrisy. Many Democrats have excused and even supported years-long attacks in numerous locations on federal court houses, invasions of police stations, burning of shops, homes and neighborhoods, as well as assaults on innocent passers-by. The support has been far more than verbal. Vice President Harris urged supporters to help bail out perpetrators of these foul acts when she served in the Senate. In the past, Democrat presidents have pardoned those who shot up a session of Congress and bombed federal facilities.

The use of a single occurrence of violence as an excuse to shut down political opponents has a disturbing pedigree.

The United State Holocaust Museum notes that in 1933, the German parliament (Reichstag) building burned down, which Nazis claimed was an attempt by their political opponents to challenge their power. “They claimed that emergency legislation was needed to prevent this. The resulting act, commonly known as the Reichstag Fire Decree, abolished a number of constitutional protections and paved the way for Nazi dictatorship…The decree permitted the regime to arrest and incarcerate political opponents without specific charge, to dissolve political organizations, and to confiscate private property. The decree also gave the regime the authority to overrule state and local laws and overthrow state and local governments.”

The extraordinary, divisive and militant comments made by many in the media and the leadership of the Democratic Party sound uncomfortably familiar. The calculation appears to have been made that oppressive tactics may be the only avenue to preserve their power in the face of failed actions and unpopular proposals.