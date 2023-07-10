Van Cortlandt Jewish Center organizes upcoming blood drive

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Van Cortlandt Jewish Center (VCJC) is proud to announce its upcoming blood drive aimed at making a positive impact on the community. The event will take place on Sunday, July 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Van Cortlandt Jewish Center on 3880 Sedgwick Ave. This initiative is part of VCJC’s ongoing commitment to saving lives and supporting the New York Blood Center.

With blood shortages becoming a growing concern, especially during the summer, the VCJC is taking proactive steps to address this critical issue. By hosting this blood drive, the VCJC aims to ensure that hospitals and medical centers have an adequate supply of blood to meet the needs of patients in our community.

“We believe that giving blood is a mitzvah, a good deed that has the power to save lives,” said Stuart Harris, president of VCJC. “Through this blood drive, we hope to bring the community together and make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.”

The blood drive will be conducted in accordance with the highest standards of safety and hygiene, adhering to all necessary protocols to ensure the well-being of donors and staff. Trained health care professionals will be on-site to guide donors through the process and ensure a smooth and comfortable experience.

Individuals interested in participating are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance to help manage the flow of donors and minimize wait times. Appointments can be made by visiting the NY Blood Bank website at https://donate.nybc.org/donor/ schedules/drive_schedule/ 307306 or calling NYBC at 800-933-2566 and requesting VCJC on 7/30.

The Van Cortlandt Jewish Center extends its gratitude to all those who choose to participate in this life-saving event. By donating blood, community members will be making a direct impact on the lives of those in need, potentially providing hope and healing to patients in our local hospitals.

