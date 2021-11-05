Uptown Night Market 2021 closes out season during Harlem Restaurant Week

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Masc Hospitality Group, producers of Bronx Night Market, The Uptown Drive-In Experience and Bronx Beer Fest to name a few — is hosting, for the last time this season, the most successful foodie event series of Harlem and uptown history. Uptown Night Market, which broke the attendance record in the last edition with more than 7,000 attendees, promises to go all out on the grandest foodie event season finale on Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. on 135th Street and 12th Avenue.

On Nov. 11, Uptown Night Market in partnership with West Harlem Development Corporation and collaboration with Gorillas App and the New York Women Chamber of Commerce joins the fall edition of the popular Harlem Restaurant Week. The Friendsgiving Edition will happen from Nov. 7-Nov. 21. Uptown Night Market will be the perfect spot for those foodies seeking a world-class event with more than 50 local vendors, live performances, and a crowd ready to have a great time on Veterans Day.

“I am so proud of my team, putting together this historical series, allowing Harlem and NY’ers to celebrate community and resilience through cuisine and culture,” said Marco Shalma, owner of the hospitality group. “And I am so grateful to the West Harlem community for embracing us and feeding us the energy to create something really special for our uptown family.”

Uptown Night Market would love to appreciate our veterans for their bravery and courage in protecting the United States by offering food vouchers to the first 200 veterans joining the event. Some of the vendors featured for this exclusive event are Uptownn, Black Rican Vegan, Lovers Rock Sea Moss, Cuzin’s Duzin, blackNugly, Arnie & Ebony Catering, Be The People, Sam’s Fried Ice Cream, Fried Lasagna Mama, Harlem Hoopz, Butterfunk Biscuit, HangryDog, Mozzarepa, Yard Man Style Cuisine, Island Love, Nettie’s Knowledge, Eat My Cake Too, Mama Silog, Treat Yourself Jerk, Yakitori Tatsu and so much more.

All of this culinary display will be accompanied by a curated music selection in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz. At 4:30 p.m., Sista Zock will open the stage with an intoxicating combination of jazz aesthetics and the heart of hip-hop in a soulful package. The programming continues at 6:30 p.m. with Sonic Soul Force featuring Foot Musician, Omar Edwards and the voices of the Soul Power Celebrities. The music lineup will end at 8:30 p.m. with DJ Cosi’s dance party.

This authentic Harlem experience comes to an end this season, don’t let others tell you how amazing it was. Come and enjoy the biggest foodie experience of the year. To learn more, visit www.uptownnightmarket.com and follow us on Instagram @uptownnightmarket.