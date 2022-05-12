Unionport smoke shop robbed at gunpoint by eight suspects on Mother’s Day

Eight suspects in the Bronx spent Mother’s Day allegedly robbing a smoke shop.

According to the NYPD, on May 8, eight people entered Fires Smoke Shop at 1204 White Plains Road in Unionport. Suddenly, two people allegedly pulled out guns and put them in the face of a 28-year-old employee. The duo then allegedly stole money from the cash register, cellphones and an iPad and their accomplices grabbed $870 of assorted merchandise. They fled the scene on foot westbound on Gleason Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/