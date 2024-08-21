Union representing Catholic school staff expanding to include teachers’ aides

Weathered vintage desk with small wood comfort cross, jar of blue pencils and one green apple sitting on the desk top, white background with copy space.

For the first time in its history, the Federation of Catholic Teachers — the union representing Catholic school teachers, librarians and guidance counselors — announced it is expanding to include teachers’ aides and assistants. Approximately 7,500 Bronx students attend its 22 Catholic elementary schools.

The expansion will increase current membership by about 30%, giving the group more bargaining power overall, said Theresa Clarke, vice president of the Federation of Catholic Teachers, which represents about 120 schools within the Archdiocese of New York. The Archdiocese covers the Bronx, Manhattan, Staten Island, and several counties north of New York City.

Clarke told the Bronx Times that the union has a “very good relationship” with the archdiocese, which was in agreement with the expansion.

Teachers’ aides used to be seen as simply “classroom helpers” who might assist with art projects and little more. But their role — and schools’ dependence on them — has grown more and more over the years, said Clarke.

Aides are now “instrumental” in classroom instruction and building relationships with students. According to Clarke, many parents and students see virtually no distinction between a regular teacher and an assistant.

“The nature of the beast is still the same,” she said.

Previously, the union had no way to help teachers’ aides, who are hourly, part-time employees earning low wages but often get caught up in the same issues as classroom teachers, such as pay disputes and disciplinary situations, said Clarke. “Our hands were tied.”

With the union’s expansion, Clarke said, “We want them to feel someone’s listening to their concerns.”

Students in the Bronx have many educational options, with the city’s highest number of charter schools in addition to its public and private schools, but Catholic schools still play an important role in choices for families, said Clarke. Staff at Catholic schools are often highly committed, experienced and satisfied with their jobs, despite the fact that they almost always earn less than their public school counterparts.

With religion as the “driving force” behind the curriculum, Clarke said Catholic schools often provide a strong sense of community and shared values. The union also pointed to academic results, including higher test scores, graduation rates and post-secondary education rates compared to other New York schools.

Catholic schools are “there to meet the needs of families in that parish and neighborhood,” said Clarke.

Including teachers’ aides in the union ranks is a “tremendously monumental accomplishment,” she said.

“We can’t just separate them. They’re part of the puzzle,” said Clarke.

