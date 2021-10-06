Uber Eats driver’s scooter stolen after being assaulted by 4 men

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for four men who allegedly assaulted an Uber Eats driver and stole his scooter last week in Kingsbridge.

According to the police, on Sept. 26, at 3: 20 p.m., four men approached a 54-year-old male making an Uber Eats delivery on a scooter at the intersection of Albany Crescent and Kingsbridge Terrance.

One of the unidentified males punched the driver in his face and the other men stole the scooter, valued at $1,800. The victim suffered a bruise to his face, but refused medical attention, according to police. The scooter, which was equipped with GPS, was recovered by authorities later that day.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.