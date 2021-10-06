Police & Fire

Uber Eats driver’s scooter stolen after being assaulted by 4 men

By
0
comments
Posted on
Four men allegedly assaulted an Uber Eats driver and stole his scooter on Sept. 26, 2021.
Courtesy NYPD

The NYPD is looking for four men who allegedly assaulted an Uber Eats driver and stole his scooter last week in Kingsbridge.

According to the police, on Sept. 26, at 3: 20 p.m., four men approached a 54-year-old male making an Uber Eats delivery on a scooter at the intersection of Albany Crescent and Kingsbridge Terrance.

One of the unidentified males punched the driver in his face and the other men stole the scooter, valued at $1,800. The victim suffered a bruise to his face, but refused medical attention, according to police. The scooter, which was equipped with GPS, was recovered by authorities later that day.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC