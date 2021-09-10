Drive-by shooting injures teen

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A drive-by shooting on a scooter left a teenager in the South Bronx injured.

Police say that on Aug. 30, at 6:50 p.m., two men on a scooter shot a 16-year-old male in his legs in front of 2715 3 Ave.

The assailants fled on the scooter. The victim was transported by EMS in stable condition to Lincoln Hospital.

