Collision with van kills scooter operator

An out of control driver on a scooter lost his life in a fatal collision with a car last Tuesday.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 7, at 7:12 p.m., police responded to a call of a person struck by a vehicle in the vicinity of East 188 Street and Lorillard Place.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a gas-powered scooter was traveling eastbound on East 188 Street on the sidewalk approaching the intersection at Lorillard Place. A second vehicle, a Ford Transit van, was traveling southbound on Lorillard Place, entered the intersection, and was subsequently struck by the scooter.

The 38-year-old male driver of the scooter was thrown into the road and subsequently run over by the van. The driver of the scooter sustained severe trauma to his torso. He was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital by EMS, but was pronounced dead.

The 25-year-old male operator of the van was uninjured and remained at the scene. The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.