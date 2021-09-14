Police & Fire

Collision with van kills scooter operator

By
0
comments
Posted on
A scooter operator was killed on Sept. 7, 2021, when he collided with a van at an intersection.
Photo courtesy Getty Images

An out of control driver on a scooter lost his life in a fatal collision with a car last Tuesday.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 7, at  7:12 p.m., police responded to a call of a person struck by a vehicle in the vicinity of East 188 Street and Lorillard Place.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a gas-powered scooter was traveling eastbound on East 188 Street on the sidewalk approaching the intersection at Lorillard Place. A second vehicle, a Ford Transit van, was traveling southbound on Lorillard Place, entered the intersection, and was subsequently struck by the scooter.

The 38-year-old male driver of the scooter was thrown into the road and subsequently run over by the van. The driver of the scooter sustained severe trauma to his torso. He was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital by EMS, but was pronounced dead.

The 25-year-old male operator of the van was uninjured and remained at the scene. The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC