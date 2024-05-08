Comedian Tracy Morgan set to make ‘BronxTalk’ debut

Tracy Morgan and Axelbank chat it up in BronxNet’s South Bronx studio on May 8, 2024.

Comedian Tracy Morgan returned to his old stomping grounds today for an interview on “BronxTalk,” hosted by Gary Axelbank, that will air on Monday, May 13.

Morgan is known for his roles on “Saturday Night Live,” “30 Rock” and “The Last O.G.,” as well as his standup specials.

Although he was born in Brooklyn, Morgan proudly attended DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx — and he told Axelbank that those years got him started in comedy. Morgan said he constantly goofed off with his football teammates, which turned into a show of its own.

“People would cut class to hear us snapping on each other,” he said.

Morgan left high school a few credits short of graduating to care for his father, who died of AIDS in 1987. The school gave Morgan an honorary diploma in 2003, and on May 16, DeWitt Clinton will honor him as a Distinguished Alum.

Throughout the interview, Morgan discussed his charitable work with the Garden of Dreams Foundation, his daughter’s importance in his life, his terrible 2014 traffic accident and miraculous recovery and his beloved New York Knicks, who are battling it out in the NBA Playoffs.

Despite living in tough neighborhoods and going through many challenges, “Everywhere you look, there’s love,” Morgan said.

The BronxTalk interview will air at 9 p.m. Monday, May 13 and can be seen on Optimum channel 67 and FiOS channel 2133, or streamed at bronxnet.tv.

