Tow operation clears illegally parked trucks from Throgs Neck Expressway service road

A tow operation targeting illegally parked tractor-trailers and heavy equipment is ramping up enforcement in the East Bronx, following a surge in resident complaints.

The operation, carried out by the New York City Police Department’s 45th Precinct quality-of-life team, took place after dark on March 31—when tractor-trailers are prohibited from parking overnight. Officers removed five vehicles from the Throgs Neck Expressway service road near East Tremont Avenue and an additional vehicle from Tillotson Avenue.

The effort was made possible by a heavy-duty tow truck funded through a capital grant secured by Assemblymember Michael Benedetto, who represents the 82nd District, including Co-op City, Throgs Neck, Westchester Square, City Island, Country Club and Pelham Bay. The $800,000, 50-ton vehicle is the first of its kind in the department’s Traffic Enforcement District fleet.

According to Matt McKay, Benedetto’s deputy chief of staff, the office has fielded complaints since the COVID-19 pandemic about commercial vehicles parking in residential areas to avoid garage fees, particularly along the Throgs Neck Expressway service road for the past four years.

“This second tow operation with the NYPD is already delivering results, with over seven commercial vehicles removed from our streets,” Benedetto said in a statement to the Bronx Times.

McKay said enforcement is already having an impact— though not necessarily fewer complaints. Instead, the office has seen an uptick in calls from residents reporting violations after witnessing the tow operations in action.

He added that enforcement will continue until compliance improves, with additional operations planned in known problem areas, including Baychester Avenue between Rombouts Avenue and Co-op City Boulevard; Edson Avenue near the I-95 southbound entrance; Bruckner Boulevard near Pelham Bay Park; and the Cross Bronx Expressway extension near Lafayette and Randall avenues.

“Our grant-funded tow truck is now fully operational and improving safety and quality of life,” Benedetto said. “We encourage residents to continue reporting violations through 311 so we can keep this progress going.”

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!