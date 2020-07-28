Throggs Neck Business Improvement District works to beautify community

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Amidst the doom and gloom of COVID-19, stores shuttering and racial tension, the Throggs Neck Business Improvement District (BID) is doing its best to keep the community appealing.

Over the weekend, the BID had a landscaping company take weeds out, and put down red mulch down and 78 tree pits. BID Director Bobby Jaen said this took place from Bruckner Avenue to Miles Avenue and the last step in the process will be putting plants in the tree pits.

“What we’re trying to do is enhance the business corridor and make it more attractive to customers,” Jaen said.