Three men wanted for carjacking 2019 Dodge Charger in Fordham section

The NYPD is looking for three men who allegedly carjacked a man in the Fordham section of the Bronx on Monday.

According to the police, on March 7, a 53-year-old man was parking his 2019 Dodge Charger sedan in the vicinity of Waterloo Place and East 176 Street at 3:30 a.m., when he was approached by three unknown male individuals who had guns and demanded he get out of the car.

Fearing for his life, the driver exited his vehicle, and the three men then stole his cell phone and car. Later that morning, at 11 a.m., police found the car in the vicinity of West 177 Street and Broadway in Manhattan. The victim’s cell phone was not recovered. The phone had an estimated value of $800.

The three individuals are described as males, approximately 20-30 years of age, all last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.