Police & Fire

NYPD looking for two carjackers in the Bronx

By
0
comments
Posted on
A man was carjacked in Williamsbridge earlier this month.
Courtesy of Getty

Bronx detectives are looking for two men who carjacked a driver earlier this month in the borough.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 14, a 38-year-old man was getting into his car when suddenly two men appeared out of nowhere. One brandished a gun and the other demanded his car keys.

Fearing for his life, he forked over the keys. One crook fled the scene on foot and the second stole the vehicle.

The first individual is described as a dark-skinned male with a heavy build; last seen wearing a black ski mask, black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white/black Jordan brand sneakers.

The second individual is described as a dark-skinned male with a slim build; last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black ski mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC