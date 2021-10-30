NYPD looking for two carjackers in the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx detectives are looking for two men who carjacked a driver earlier this month in the borough.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 14, a 38-year-old man was getting into his car when suddenly two men appeared out of nowhere. One brandished a gun and the other demanded his car keys.

Fearing for his life, he forked over the keys. One crook fled the scene on foot and the second stole the vehicle.

The first individual is described as a dark-skinned male with a heavy build; last seen wearing a black ski mask, black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white/black Jordan brand sneakers.

The second individual is described as a dark-skinned male with a slim build; last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black ski mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.