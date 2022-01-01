Police & Fire

Food delivery worker assaulted and carjacked

A food delivery worker was assaulted by two men, one of which was recently arrested by police.
The NYPD has arrested a man, who along with an accomplice, assaulted and stole an E-scoooter from a food delivery worker last month.

James Nicodemus, of 1274 Lafayette Ave., was charged with robbery and grand larceny.

According to the NYPD, on Dec. 7, a 46-year-old male food delivery worker was stopped at a red light on an electric scooter. Suddenly, he was ambushed by a man on a bike and another on foot. They punched him multiple times in his face and carjacked him.

One man fled on the E-scooter and the other on the bike.

The victim suffered a contusion to his lip and bruising and swelling to his face. He was transported by EMS in stable condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Lincoln. The electric scooter, which was valued at $850, had the victim’s Samsung cellphone attached to it and $450 stored/secured upon it.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

