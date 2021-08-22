Suspect carjacked group and stole their property: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A group of people were carjacked at gun point last month and had their cash, phone and computer stolen.

According to the NYPD, on July 31, at 4:50 a.m., a 22-year-old man and four friends left a restaurant, Top Choice, located at 686 Nereid Ave. They entered a 2008 Honda Fit, but an unidentified male followed the group and approached the car. The man then brandished a gun and demanded the five get out of the car.

He then drove away with the vehicle and stole an iPhone 12 Pro Max, a book bag and $100. The car was later recovered at the corner of 219 Street and Barnes Avenue.

The individual is described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 5’6″ tall, 125 pounds, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, an orange du-rag and carrying a cross body bag. He was in possession of a black firearm.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.