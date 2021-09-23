Thieves steal $3K in Woodlawn bodega armed robbery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men robbed a bodega at gunpoint over the weekend in Woodlawn and stole $3,000.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 18, at 9:18 p.m., two men entered MCLEAN Deli & Groceries at 522 E. 240 St.

One man took out a small rifle while the other brandished a knife. They demanded cash from the customers and employee. They made off with $3,000 and seven packs of Newport cigarettes valued at $108.

