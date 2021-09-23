Police & Fire

Thieves steal $3K in Woodlawn bodega armed robbery

The two men suspected of stealing $3,000 from a bodega in Woodlawn over the weekend.
Courtesy of NYPD

Two men robbed a bodega at gunpoint over the weekend in Woodlawn and stole $3,000.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 18, at 9:18 p.m., two men entered MCLEAN Deli & Groceries at 522 E. 240 St.

One man took out a small rifle while the other brandished a knife. They demanded cash from the customers and employee. They made off with $3,000 and seven packs of Newport cigarettes valued at $108.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

