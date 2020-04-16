Masked crooks on Gun Hill Road hold cellphone store owner at gunpoint and steal $11,000 in merchandise

One of two suspects in a Gun Hill Road cellphone store robbery

Police arrested one of two suspects involved in a cell phone store robbery on Gun Hill Road, while the other suspect is still at large.

On Monday, April 13 just past 6 p.m., the masked duo entered a T-Mobile store at 370 East Gun Hill Road in the confines of the 52nd Precinct.

Cops reported that once inside, one of the suspects displayed a firearm and ordered that employees open a safe at the back of the store. The pair removed $11,000 worth of merchandise from the safe including 13 cellphones, a smartwatch and various phone accessories.

Police said that the thieves discharged pepper spray into two store employees faces before fleeing eastbound on East Gun Hill Road.

EMS personnel transported a 28-year-old male employee to Montefiore Medical Center for eye swelling.

The other employee, a 25-year-old man, refused medical attention.

Around 6:20 p.m., cops arrested 24-year-old John Blair who was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and firearm, criminal possession of stolen property, menacing and unlawful imprisonment.

Police are still on the lookout for the second, unidentified individual, who can be seen in the below surveillance video.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident or about the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.