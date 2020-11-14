‘These children deserve justice’: Bronx vigil mourns infants murdered at apartment building

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DEAN MOSES AND ROBERT POZARYCKI

Seeking solace and justice, residents and activists in the Bronx held a vigil Friday night outside the apartment building where two twin infant boys were found dead five days earlier.

The children, apparently dropped from a window, were located in the patio of 1416 College Ave. in Claremont on the afternoon of Nov. 9. The suspect responsible for their deaths, however, remains at large.

During the Nov. 13 candlelight vigil, community leaders such as Reverend Oswald Denis of St. Athanasius Church in the South Bronx said the horrific crime shook them to the core.

“We are not relatives, but we feel in our hearts that we are all sons of God, that children were found dead here are also our children,” Denis said.

Prayers were offered for the souls of the lost infants, whose identities have not yet been revealed. The group of mourners also released white balloons into the air in their memory.

Along with mourning the children, participants in the vigil made heartfelt pleas for justice in the case. Among them were Sammy Ravelo, a retired NYPD lieutenant.

“Anybody with any information on what happened to these lives, please come forward, and let the police know,” he said. “They are here and they want to solve this crime. We ask you, please, as a police officer any information, come forward and let us know. These children deserve justice.”

The attendees then proceeded to chant: “We want justice! Justice, Justice! Justice for the infant babies!”

Denis believes that the suspect is a troubled individual in need of help, and he offered a personal message appealing that they come forward.

“You need help, we are here to help you, we are not here to condemn you. We are here to help you. You need help,” Denis said. “Reach out to us. You need medical help. We are here to help you. We are not here to lock you up, we are here to save your soul.”

Anyone with information about the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.