Cops arrest suspect in Davidson Avenue stabbing

Police have arrested an alleged killer who stabbed a 40-year-old man to death on Davidson Avenue on Thursday morning.

The victim, who has yet to be identified by police, was found inside of apartment 2C at 1822 Davidson Ave. at about 2:45 a.m. EMS personnel rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital with a stab wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead by the medical team some time later, according to NYPD records.

A 20-year-old was taken into police custody as a knife was found on scene, but more information on pending charges was not made immediately available.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.