The Bronx identified as small business hotspot over Manhattan

A new report by the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab identified the Bronx as one of the nation’s top 10 most entrepreneurial cities — even besting Manhattan.

While the borough did not have the highest number of new businesses created among the top ten, it showed strong year-over-year growth, with 1,073 new businesses created in 2025.

San Antonio, TX: 11% growth and 9,232 new businesses Miami, FL: 8% growth and 36,565 new businesses Milwaukee, WI: 8% growth and 2,816 new businesses El Paso, TX: 6% growth and 1,029 new businesses Portland, OR: 5% growth and 4,399 new businesses Fresno, CA: 4% growth and 757 new businesses Bronx, NY: 4% growth and 1,073 new businesses Tampa, FL: 4% growth and 3,798 new businesses Albuquerque, NM: 3% growth and 1,277 new businesses Washington, DC: 3% growth and 2,590 new businesses

The report said these areas have strong entrepreneurship because of their diverse populations and cultures, migration influx, word of mouth and close relationships and “businesses solving real customer needs, not chasing trends.”

The findings also show that entrepreneurial hotspots are popping up in regions that some might not expect. For instance, the Bronx’s growth was stronger than Manhattan’s, and Washington, DC, the seat of big government, added thousands of businesses.

“The footprint of American entrepreneurship is shifting deeper into non-traditional places,” said Alexandra Rosen, GoDaddy’s small business economist, in a statement.

“The idea that you need to be in a major coastal city to build something has evolved. Whether it’s a traditional storefront with a digital presence or an online side hustle, entrepreneurs are sustaining momentum and showing there’s growing opportunity in every part of the country.”

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!